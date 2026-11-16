Four ministers spend €262,000 on six-day New York trip

Four government delegations accompanying Prime Minister Robert Abela and three ministers spent more than €262,000 on a September visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, parliamentary replies reveal.

The combined bill reached €262,203.90 for visits falling between 21 and 26 September 2026. Yet the replies failed to provide the detailed breakdown of expenses requested by Nationalist MP Michael Piccinino.

Abela’s delegation was the largest and most expensive, comprising 11 people and costing €118,800.39.

Foreign Minister Chris Fearne reported a six-person delegation costing €63,848.94, while the health ministry’s four-person delegation incurred €63,416.31. Economy Minister Silvio Schembri’s two-person delegation cost €16,138.26.

Piccinino asked each minister to identify everyone accompanying them, explain their roles and disclose separate amounts for flights, accommodation, transport and other expenses, including payments still outstanding.

Instead, the ministers supplied overall figures without the requested itemised accounts or complete lists of names.

The health reply identified the accompanying officials by position: the permanent secretary, chief medical officer, superintendent of public health and a ministerial staff member. It also recorded a visit to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Abela said his programme included diplomatic meetings, international summits and conferences, and meetings with representatives of major international companies.

He also visited the Maltese Centre in Astoria and addressed the UN assembly on peace and security, the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, climate change and artificial intelligence.

Fearne reported Commonwealth engagements, bilateral and multilateral meetings, international conferences and a visit to the Maltese community.

Schembri similarly referred to diplomatic engagements, conferences and meetings with international companies, without identifying the companies in his reply.