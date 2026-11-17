The Planning Authority’s directorate is recommending approval of a new 40-apartment block at the Libyan Higher Vocational Institute in St Julian’s despite explicitly acknowledging that the proposed flats fail to meet apartment size and dwelling-mix standards.

The recommendation comes amid objections from residents and the local council over the piecemeal redevelopment of the Ta’ Giorni estate, formerly home to St Michael’s Teachers’ Training College.

A separate application for a mosque within the same grounds was refused in January, with objectors citing a subsequent tribunal decision upholding the requirement for comprehensive planning of the entire site. Still, the mosque is in the developer’s plan.

The apartment proposal, PA/07295/24, was submitted by Aimin Mohamed Hader Omran on behalf of the institute, with architect Duncan Muscat. It includes 51 parking spaces across two basement levels and a maximum building height of 15.5 metres.

The case officer’s report acknowledges that the proposed one, two, and three-bedroom apartments fall below the applicable minimum floor areas.

It also states that 30 apartments – 75% of the total – would have one bedroom, exceeding the policy’s stated 20% limit.

Nevertheless, the directorate considers the development acceptable because it would provide accommodation exclusively linked to the institute’s students, staff and administration.

Proposed conditions would prohibit permanent residential occupation, individual compliance certificates and separate water or electricity meters. A public deed binding the applicant to the restricted use would have to be completed before works begin.

Residents, represented by architect Tara Cassar, are challenging a more fundamental issue of whether the project complies with the local plan’s requirement that redevelopment proposals be comprehensive and cover the whole Ta’ Giorni Opportunity Site.

The directorate argues that the block forms part of the institute’s overall grounds and would serve its educational function.

Cassar counters that simply including the wider site within an application does not constitute comprehensive planning.

Her submission questions how the PA can consider a stand-alone apartment block comprehensive when a separate mosque proposal within the same estate failed that test.

The mosque application, PA/07490/24, proposed two levels and a minaret, exclusively serving the institute. It was refused on 22 January 2026. The objectors quote appeal decision PAB/00083/26 in support of their position.

St Julian’s council has also objected to separate applications, raising concerns about cumulative impacts and whether the accommodation could eventually serve other uses.

The report addresses wider transport requirements largely by referring to parking provision, while stating that the proposal includes no landscaping or open space within the overall site.

Several consulted bodies, including the Environment and Resources Authority, are recorded as having provided no response, treated as no objection.

The recommendation leaves the board to decide whether the educational-use restrictions justify accepting the acknowledged departures from apartment standards.