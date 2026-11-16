Stivala’s Sliema hotel in further trouble as court orders fresh hearing

Carlo Stivala’s controversial hotel development on Sliema’s waterfront faces a fresh hearing after the Court of Appeal overturned two planning tribunal decisions, finding that objectors were denied scrutiny of revised plans and their request to suspend the permit was improperly assessed.

Judge Mark Simiana’s judgment, delivered earlier today, sends the dispute over the development at the corner of Triq San Vinċenz and Triq ix-Xatt back to the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal.

The ruling concerns application PA/2965/23 for a three-star hotel comprising 14 floors plus a recessed level, with a restaurant, conference facilities and rooftop amenities.

The project has attracted sustained opposition.

As The Shift previously reported, the site, which included the former Sliema Labour Party club, had permission for a nine-storey apartment development before Stivala sought a substantially taller hotel. More than 600 objections were submitted.

The court’s intervention centres on the tribunal’s handling of the appeal.

In January, the tribunal had allowed the development subject to alterations, ordering the removal of rooftop structures and a uniform 6.9-metre setback for parts of the upper three levels overlooking Triq San Vinċenz.

However, it ordered the revised plans in its final decision, directing the Planning Authority to reissue the permit after their submission.

The court found that this breached the legally required procedure. Revised plans had to be presented before the tribunal decided the appeal, allowing all parties to examine them and make representations.

The judge rejected Stivala’s argument that the changes disadvantaged only the developer and therefore caused the objectors no harm. Their right to scrutinise the revised proposal remained.

The court also annulled the tribunal’s July 2025 refusal to suspend execution of the permit.

It found that the tribunal had failed to demonstrate proper consideration of the development’s impact on the site and surroundings, and whether works could easily be reversed if the permit were subsequently revoked.

The judgment also records heritage concerns about the project’s scale, including warnings that it would rise around ten storeys above neighbouring buildings within the Urban Conservation Area.

The court has required the tribunal to reconsider both the appeal and the suspension request according to law.