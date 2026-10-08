Controversial crematorium is in John Dalli’s ‘back garden’ – ERA missing in action

Former Nationalist finance minister and European Commissioner for Health John Dalli lashed out at the Planning Authority during Thursday’s hearing as its board approved a controversial crematorium effectively in the back garden of the Siġġiewi farmhouse where he lives with his family.

Dalli questioned why the application was being rushed and demanded assurances that the development would not endanger residents’ health. Despite his intervention and objections from the local council, residents and former Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina, the board still approved funeral undertaker Mario Tonna’s project beside the historic Ta’ Brija cemetery.

The decision gives Tonna’s application, filed only a few months ago, full planning approval ahead of a competing Paola proposal submitted in 2021. It also sharpens questions about the Environment and Resources Authority’s failure to respond to a consultation – a very rare and strange occurrence.

Dalli, who served for years as finance minister before becoming European Commissioner for Health, told the board he supported cremation in principle but wanted residents’ concerns properly addressed.

Questioning whether the project would be commercially viable, he asked whether Malta would start importing corpses from abroad to make it viable. He insisted that the PA should order more studies on the rushed application before deciding.

Dalli also raised the potential impact on property values and challenged the speed at which the application was proceeding.

The approved development will occupy approximately 11,615 square metres of land outside the development zone and include a crematorium, chapel, mortuary and spaces for 2,480 urns.

The PA’s case officer assessed it as an extension to an existing cemetery rather than a standalone crematorium, clearing the way for the permit to be approved.

The Shift is informed that the cemetery had been abandoned for decades and was granted to a land speculator by the government a few years ago under temporary emphyteusis. The adjacent land was sold to Mario Tonna, known as Ta’ Santu, by two businessman brothers from Birkirkara close to Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife, Lydia.

Thursday’s approval confirms the prospect highlighted by The Shift that the newer Siġġiewi application has secured full permission before its older competitor.

Active Group’s Paola application, PA/05280/21, received only outline approval on 24 September. It still requires a full development application and further technical assessment, including an emissions dispersion study to determine chimney height.

Tonna’s application, PA/07540/25, has now cleared the full planning stage, giving it an advantage in progressing towards construction and operation, subject to other necessary approvals.

The PA’s approval may be challenged through an appeal.