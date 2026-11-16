Johann Grech hides Walliams invoices despite tribunal order

Film Commissioner Johann Grech has still not released invoices and payment records relating to David Walliams’ appearance at the 2023 Mediterrane Film Festival, despite an express disclosure order in a tribunal decision issued in January.

The Shift has asked the Information and Data Protection Commissioner to intervene and ensure the decision is implemented. The documents have yet to arrive, leaving taxpayers unable to establish how much the British comedian received or who paid him.

The continuing secrecy comes as Walliams faces mounting scrutiny in Britain following allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denies.

The decision concerns the Malta Film Commission’s appeal against the Commissioner’s July 2024 instruction to provide The Shift with copies of invoices and payments made to Walliams.

The ruling, delivered by a tribunal chaired by Anna Mallia, expressly orders disclosure.

During proceedings, Grech submitted an affidavit insisting that the Commission held none of the requested documents and had signed no contract with Walliams or his agents for the 2023 festival.

The Commission also maintained that it had not made the payments itself.

The Data Protection Commissioner challenged that explanation, reasoning that Walliams’ participation indicated a direct or indirect relationship and that relevant records could include transactions through intermediaries.

The tribunal decision identifies neither the payer nor the amount.

Walliams hosted the Malta Film Awards in 2022 and returned for the Mediterrane Film Festival on Grech’s personal invitation in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

His €120,000 payment for the 2022 appearance emerged following a prolonged Freedom of Information battle. Subsequent hosting fees remain undisclosed.

By June 2026, Walliams had disappeared from the festival programme. The Commission has not publicly explained why.

His absence followed earlier controversy over alleged workplace behaviour. This month, the Guardian and ITV News published allegations of grooming and sexual misconduct. Walliams denies wrongdoing.

The investigation included a woman’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her when she was 15. Publication followed his unsuccessful attempt to obtain an injunction.

On 13 November, Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into separate allegations of serious sexual offences. Officers are also reviewing the Guardian and ITV reporting.

There is no established public explanation linking those allegations to his removal from Malta’s festival.

His departure has nevertheless left the financial questions unresolved on how much taxpayers paid for his repeated appearances, through whom, and why the records remain unavailable.