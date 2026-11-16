Fight over Fort Chambray escalates

Din l-Art Ħelwa has escalated its campaign to protect Fort Chambray’s British-era barracks, serving a judicial letter on the Planning Authority and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage over a protection request left undecided for more than two years.

The heritage organisation is demanding Grade 1 scheduling for the barracks and their essential setting, warning that the government’s promise to preserve the buildings does not provide statutory protection.

Its scheduling request was submitted on 18 April 2024. According to the organisation, the Planning Authority acknowledged in communications dated 25 and 31 August 2026 that the request remained pending and was expected to reach its Executive Council shortly.

No decision has followed, Din l-Art Ħelwa said.

The judicial letter comes after the government announced that Fort Chambray’s masterplan had been amended to retain the barracks in situ.

Din l-Art Ħelwa insists that changing a masterplan cannot replace formal scheduling.

The barracks were included in Europa Nostra’s list of Europe’s seven most endangered heritage sites in February 2026. Following an expert mission in May, its final report recommended Grade 1 protection, recognising the buildings’ exceptional European architectural, cultural and historical significance.

The report was transmitted to the Planning Authority on 22 September, according to the NGO.

The organisation is also challenging the Superintendence’s position. The watchdog had previously cited an earlier permission allowing the barracks’ dismantling, and commitments associated with that approval, as reasons it could not revise its recommendation.

The judicial letter demands a reassessment in light of Europa Nostra’s findings, a clear timetable, access to relevant documents and an opportunity to make submissions before the Executive Council considers scheduling.

Din l-Art Ħelwa has reserved all its legal rights, including if the protection eventually granted falls short of Grade 1, signalling that the government’s preservation announcement has not ended the dispute.