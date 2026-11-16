Eco-tax – Minister sees no conflict in secret deal public cannot see

Tourism Minister Jo Etienne Abela wants the public to accept that the hoteliers’ lobby, the MHRA, faces no conflict in administering Malta’s eco-tax, without publishing the agreement or revealing how much the MHRA – an ‘independent’ lobby group is pocketing.

Speaking at an MHRA conference, Abela confirmed the government’s mutual assistance agreement with the association. Asked whether it created a conflict of interest, he replied: “No.”

Asked whether MHRA receives compensation, however, the minister offered no figure. Instead, he said the agreement was being “refreshed” following the Budget. It is not known whether this means an increase in MHRA’s cut following a stratospheric increase in the eco tax.

The public is being given a categorical assurance about an arrangement it cannot scrutinise, while its financial terms remain concealed.

The Shift’s original investigation revealed that MHRA signed the agreement with MTA in April 2026, weeks before the elections. Requests for the contract and financial schedules remain unanswered.

MHRA has described an arrangement linked to improvements in collections and acknowledged seeking a review to prevent higher tariffs producing “any unintended benefit to MHRA”.

Neither statement explains what it receives.

Minister Abela stressed that receipts go directly to MTA.

MHRA president, 80-year-old Tony Zahra, also dismissed concerns, saying the association collected only accommodation nights and amounts payable.

Yet questions remain about what the Nexra-operated platform collects, who can access it and what prevents commercial or lobbying use.

The Shift documented operator objections, including resistance to connecting booking systems and fears that competitors could access sensitive information.

MHRA has supplied only general data-protection assurances. It has not explained Nexra’s selection, disclosed providers’ fees or justified collecting receipts through an Irish account, which it says MTA alone controls.

ADPD has filed FOI requests seeking the agreement.

MTA and the Finance Ministry have again declined to answer The Shift’s questions. MHRA has “nothing further to add”.