Abela’s local plans U-turn: two years on, wider review still pending

Prime Minister Robert Abela has again promised to revise Malta’s local plans, nearly two years after acknowledging they were outdated and four years after insisting that changing them would cause injustice.

While the wider review remains pending, his government has advanced selective revisions affecting particular development sites and businesses, including Villa Rosa in St George’s Bay.

Speaking on Sunday, Abela said local plans must reflect Malta’s changing realities and claimed a strong mandate to take difficult planning decisions. He said the 2006 plans had left a “sour taste” and wanted the next exercise to leave people happier.

His comments mark a contrast with his position in November 2022, when he explicitly opposed changing the plans.

“I believe they shouldn’t be changed because it creates great injustice for people,” he has said.

Abela had argued that revision would generate uncertainty, drastically affect property values and interfere with people’s property rights.

By November 2024, his position had shifted. Addressing developers at a property conference, he acknowledged that the plans no longer reflected current realities and entertained a wider review.

Almost two years later, that exercise is still being announced.

On 6 November, Planning Minister Jonathan Attard said a review of local plans, organised into thematic areas, would begin “in the coming months”. He separately promised consultation on changes to DC15, the development-control policy covering design and planning standards.

Meanwhile, the government has moved ahead with targeted changes.

Cabinet approved a revised local plan for construction magnate Anton Camilleri’s Villa Rosa, allowing a hotel of up to 39 storeys and two additional hotels of up to 22 storeys each. The revised framework does not itself constitute a construction permit.

A separate partial review affecting Għajnsielem and Xewkija reached Parliament’s environment and planning committee in March 2026. The committee discussed an amended final draft and forwarded recommendations to the minister.