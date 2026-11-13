Abela seeks to double his hotel in Xewkija – 22 bedrooms, fitness centre included

Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife, Lydia, are seeking to double the number of bedrooms at their proposed Xewkija hotel in Gozo through another planning application extending a private development initially presented as a family residence.

The latest proposal would increase the guesthouse from 11 to 22 bedrooms, adding further excavation and construction to a project that has grown through successive applications.

The application seeks changes to the guesthouse approved under PA/06834/25, including extended basement excavation, relocating the swimming pool from ground-floor to basement level, and an extension on the left side of the property, accessible from Triq Sant Indrija.

The proposed development would also involve excavating another section of the land acquired by the couple to accommodate a fitness centre, spa and sauna, with additional bedrooms above.

The expansion marks another substantial increase in the scale of the prime minister’s commercial venture while he remains responsible for the country’s planning and tourism policies.

The project’s history shows a piecemeal transformation.

In 2023, plans presented the property as a seven-bedroom private residence. Following The Shift’s reporting, the proposal changed to a guesthouse. An eight-bedroom establishment was approved in early 2024, followed by permission to increase the total to 11 bedrooms earlier this year. The latest application would double that figure.

The couple paid €268,000 for the original farmhouse and subsequently acquired approximately 1,500 square metres of adjoining land through two deeds in 2022 and 2023, spending another €315,000.

The property also benefited from the government’s restoration scheme, Irrestawra Darek, intended to support the restoration of private residences, before its conversion into tourist accommodation was approved.

The growing hotel investment raises further questions about the relationship between Abela’s public responsibilities and his expanding private business interests, as well as how the couple are financing simultaneous major construction projects.

In Żejtun, the Abelas are rebuilding Villa Ċinja, a sprawling property on approximately two tumoli outside the development zone, purchased in 2017 for a declared €600,000.

The redevelopment includes a large residence over two floors, extensive landscaped gardens and a substantial swimming pool. Works are being undertaken by Elbros, whose government contracts include a controversial €7 million direct order for the Ħal Far drag-racing project.

Industry sources previously told The Shift that construction on this scale would cost several hundred thousand euros if not more.

The Shift has previously reported that Abela declared his political salary, approximately €65,000 annually, as the family’s only income.

Questions sent to the prime minister about loans, third-party funding and the financing of both developments remained unanswered when The Shift reported on the matter in May. That report also highlighted that his published declarations showed no loans, while declared deposits had increased despite the adjoining land purchases.

The new application adds another substantial expansion to the couple’s private investment.

Industry sources questioned how the acquisition, construction and continued enlargement of these properties are being funded against the income and liabilities disclosed to the public.

Last year, the prime minister also ended the annual publication of asset declarations by members of his Cabinet.

Strangely, the PN opposition has never questioned the prime minister’s continued private business activities and their financing.