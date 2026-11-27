The government’s deficit nearly doubled during the first nine months of 2026 as increased public expenditure continued to outstrip growth in tax revenue, according to the Central Bank of Malta’s latest economic update.

Between January and September, the government registered a €484.8 million deficit in its Consolidated Fund, an increase of €231.7 million, or almost 92%, over the corresponding period last year.

The deterioration was particularly pronounced in September, when the monthly deficit reached €108.6 million, more than double the €49.7 million registered during the same month in 2025.

The Central Bank attributed the widening fiscal gap to increased expenditure on social benefits, healthcare, energy subsidies and capital projects.

At the same time, government revenue declined in September, partly due to lower income tax receipts and the loss of revenue following the termination of Malta’s controversial golden passport scheme.

By the end of September, outstanding government debt stood at almost €12 billion.

The latest figures come amid mounting warnings from both the European Commission and the Central Bank over the sustainability of Malta’s economic model and the government’s expenditure trajectory.

Brussels recently called on Malta to rein in public spending after expenditure growth exceeded the country’s agreed fiscal commitments.

Meanwhile, Central Bank Governor Alexander Demarco has called for a rethink of Malta’s economic model.

Figures published by the Central Bank also show that government consumption in real terms increased by a staggering 14.7% during the second quarter of 2026, almost four times the 3.7% growth registered in private consumption.

Malta’s annual real GDP growth has moderated from 7.1% in 2023 to 4.7% last year.

While the government continues to benefit from economic growth and rising tax receipts over the nine-month period, its expenditure is increasing at a faster pace, raising further questions about its ability to restore fiscal discipline.