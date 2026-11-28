The deal concerns Casa Leone XIII – the former Blue Sisters Hospital, a Church-owned elderly care home occupying some 8,000 square metres of prime real estate in St Julian’s, which was taken over by CPHCL, Corinthia’s parent company, at the beginning of this year.

The financial terms of the agreement remain undisclosed.

The Shift has established that Corinthia was not among the bidders when the Archdiocese originally issued a public expression of interest seeking private operators to take over the running of three Church-owned elderly care homes.

However, the Curia subsequently abandoned the competitive process and, several years later, concluded an agreement with Corinthia without issuing a fresh public call.

The deal also raises questions over the dual roles of former Finance Ministry permanent secretary Alfred Camilleri, who served under both the Gonzi and Muscat administrations and is currently facing criminal proceedings connected to the controversial hospitals concession. He denies the claims.

The Shift has established that Camilleri held a directorship within the Corinthia group while simultaneously sitting on the Curia’s main financial committee, which was involved in deciding on the Casa Leone deal.

Camilleri is described by senior Church sources as one of Archbishop Scicluna’s principal financial advisers, alongside Administrative Secretary Michael Pace Ross.

Despite Camilleri’s dual roles, the Curia categorically denied his involvement in the transaction.

“Mr Alfred Camilleri, who generously contributes his time and expertise to the Curia’s main financial committee on a pro bono basis, had no involvement in this process,” a spokesperson for the Archdiocese said.

The Curia did not say whether Camilleri had formally declared a conflict of interest or identify those responsible for evaluating and approving the Corinthia deal.

Responding to The Shift’s questions, the Archdiocese confirmed that it had abandoned the original competitive process.

“Six submissions were received and assessed by an independent evaluation committee. However, following consideration of the committee’s recommendations and legal advice, none of the submissions was pursued,” the spokesperson said.

The Curia did not answer whether Corinthia was among the original bidders.

According to the Archdiocese, Casa Leone faced closure due to the substantial investment required to meet new regulatory standards.

“To secure its future, the Archdiocese considered a number of proposals and held discussions with various interested parties. Following careful evaluation, a partnership agreement was reached with CPHCL in November 2025.”

While the Curia describes the arrangement as a partnership, Corinthia’s financial disclosures describe it as a 50-year lease.

The group, whose principal commercial interests are hotels and property development, had no previous experience operating elderly care homes.

The Archdiocese stressed that Casa Leone’s management and staff were retained, ensuring continuity of care for residents.

“The arrangement has delivered significant benefits for residents, allowing them to remain in their home while benefiting from improved facilities and the support needed to secure its future,” the spokesperson said.

The Shift has also established that Corinthia has concluded other lucrative commercial property agreements with the Maltese Church in recent years.

Asked to identify these properties and whether further negotiations were underway, the Curia did not reply.

The Archdiocese instead defended its prerogative to decide how Church property is managed, leased or disposed of in accordance with Canon Law.

“These decisions are solely for the Archdiocese to make, guided by the interests of the Church and those it serves, and it will not allow pressure from business interests, agenda-driven media articles or networks of influence to shape or dictate how that responsibility is exercised.”

While the Church retains ownership of Casa Leone, the agreement gives Corinthia control over the property’s operation for half a century.

How much the Church stands to receive, how the successful operator was selected and whether competing offers could have secured a better deal remain undisclosed.