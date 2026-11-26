The Planning Authority has approved a massive 122-home residential block in Nigret, Żurrieq, forming part of a wider development of 240 residential units.

The approval follows the government’s decision to revise planning parameters for the area shortly after the May general election, allowing developers to submit separate applications for different parts of the site.

The application (PA/04990/25), submitted by Best Deal Zurrieq Ltd, represented by Erskine Vella, provides for 23 maisonettes, 78 apartments, 21 penthouses and 276 garages accommodating 336 cars.

The original planning scheme, approved in 2024, required a single comprehensive development application covering the entire site. This condition was removed through a revised scheme endorsed by the minister on 7 August.

The revision also changed archaeological safeguards despite the discovery of tombs, cart ruts and other historical remains in the area.

During the election campaign, Prime Minister Robert Abela pledged to prevent speculative development on public land included in the 2006 rationalisation exercise amid growing opposition to development in Nigret.

However, the PA’s report leaves unanswered whether government-owned land will be required to provide access and utility services to the newly approved development.

Two other residential applications forming part of the same mega-development propose a further 118 homes.