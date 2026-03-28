Prime Minister’s wife obtains permit to expand boutique hotel in Gozo

Lydia and Robert Abela are moving closer to launching their boutique hotel in Gozo, with plans now in place to accommodate up to 22 guests at their Xewkija farmhouse.

As construction works continue on the site by Gozitan contractors ‘tal-Malla‘, Lydia Abela has secured a new permit to add an extra floor, increasing capacity from eight to 11 double bedrooms, effectively expanding what started as a “private residence” into a commercial hospitality operation.

The application, filed through architect Nicolas Mallia, was waved through without objection by the Planning Authority’s Gozo board, chaired by Elizabeth Ellul, a figure who has built a reputation for approving controversial developments, particularly involving politically connected applicants.

The Malta Tourism Authority also moved quickly to issue its clearance.

The permit, issued a few days ago, marks the project’s gradual transformation from what was once presented as an application for a summer holiday home.

Initially presented in 2023 as a private residence, the plans were quietly shifted to a guesthouse shortly afterwards. By early 2024, the Planning Authority had formally approved its conversion into a commercial operation.

Once a small, traditional farmhouse in a quiet Xewkija street surrounded by fields, it is being turned into a boutique hotel, complete with 11 en-suite bedrooms, a large outdoor pool, landscaped gardens, and additional high-end amenities, including a small spa and gym.

Despite the scale of the project, the development provides just one parking space for guests and staff.

Yet the Planning Authority raised no concerns, allowing the Abelas to sidestep parking requirements through a small financial contribution instead. This mechanism, frequently used in controversial projects, effectively allows developers to bypass basic planning standards by paying their way out of compliance.

The project has also faced resistance from neighbouring residents.

A court had initially ordered works to stop following claims that the development encroached on adjacent property. However, that decision was later overturned, allowing the Abelas to press ahead uninterrupted.

While the scale of the project suggests an investment running into hundreds of thousands of euro, the Prime Minister continues to declare a relatively modest family income of less than €65,000 a year.

Robert Abela has persistently refused to disclose any assets or bank accounts held by his wife.

Concerns about transparency and other issues have only deepened following Abela’s recent move to scrap the requirement for separate ministerial asset declarations, a move strongly criticised by the Standards Commissioner.

The Xewkija hotel is not the Abelas only ongoing property venture.

The family is also investing heavily in the redevelopment of a property in Żejtun, purchased for €600,000 just before he took office. The price is considered to be significantly below market value.

Construction works on the mansion are being carried out by Elbros, a contractor that was recently given a €7 million direct order for works on a motor racing track in Ħal Far.

According to Robert Abela, his wife, a lawyer by profession, is not practising and does not earn any income from employment. In his last publicly available declaration of assets (covering 2022), Abela declared around €300,000 in bank savings and no loans.