Finance Minister Clyde Caruana effectively doubled the value of his annual remuneration package while heading Jobsplus by pocketing an additional €90,000 from the Office of the Prime Minister to study the consequences of the economic model he was helping implement.

Documents obtained by The Shift show that Caruana’s annual remuneration package at Jobsplus was worth up to €87,158, excluding several additional perks.

His contract, covering June 2017 to January 2020, included a basic salary of €62,400, a performance bonus of up to 15%, a 10% disturbance allowance, a €4,658 car allowance and €4,500 in expenses.

Taxpayers also covered his residential internet and telephone bills and foreign health insurance.

While occupying this full-time government post, Caruana was separately commissioned by former prime minister Joseph Muscat to prepare a report examining the repercussions of Malta’s rapid population growth.

As previously reported, Caruana told parliament that he received between €80,000 and €90,000 for the assignment, which took approximately a year.

Together, the two assignments were potentially worth nearly €180,000.

Caruana, widely regarded as one of the principal architects of Malta’s cheap-labour economic model, insists he compiled the report in his personal capacity and outside his official working hours.

Yet questions remain over whether Jobsplus resources, including its staff and statistical data, were used to produce a report for which its CEO was separately remunerated.

It also remains unclear how the substantial additional fee was established and whether his employment contract permitted such an arrangement.

Despite claiming his report warned the government about the repercussions of rapid population growth, Caruana was still publicly advocating the recruitment of another 10,000 workers in March 2019, months after completing it.

Eight years later, taxpayers are grappling with the consequences of Malta’s population explosion.

They have yet to see the report for which they paid Caruana a second salary.