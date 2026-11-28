The Planning Authority approved three apartments in Birżebbuġa using a height limit of 2.1 metres above the one that applied to the proposal, the Court of Appeal ruled.

Judge Mark Simiana upheld an appeal by Din l-Art Ħelwa and overturned a March decision by the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal, which had confirmed the permit.

He sent the case back to the tribunal for a fresh decision.

The permit, PA/06353/24, allows applicant Austin Calleja to demolish the existing seafront building at 72, Dawret il-Qalb Imqaddsa, and replace it with a ground-floor garage and three apartments.

The Marsaxlokk Bay Local Plan sets a three-storey limit for the site.

Under the DC15 planning guidelines, that translates to a maximum of 15.4 metres for a building without a basement.

Still, the Planning Authority and the tribunal used the 17.5-metre allowance for developments with a semi-basement, even though the approved plans contained no underground level.

The tribunal reasoned that the local plan allowed a semi-basement and relied on a 2024 Planning Authority circular that converted the three-storey limit to 17.5 metres.

Judge Simiana ruled that the higher allowance depends on what the plans actually include. He found that the circular conflicted with DC15 by disregarding that distinction and held that the planning policy takes precedence.

The tribunal had also cited permits for taller buildings nearby, having assessed them on the premise that the proposal complied with the height policy.

It must now reconsider whether those approvals justify a departure from the applicable limit.

The judge said such developments would have to be so widespread that compliance with the policy had become the exception.

The court left the final decision on the permit to the tribunal and ordered the Planning Authority and Calleja to share the costs of the appeal equally.