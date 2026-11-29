The struggling national airline KM Malta Airlines is in negotiations with small Malta-based carrier, Universal Air, over a possible operational partnership, as Finance Minister Clyde Caruana continues to withhold information on the state-owned airline’s mounting financial difficulties.

The Shift is informed that discussions between the two airlines, which have been ongoing for months, are aimed at having Universal Air take over some of KM Malta’s shorter routes, freeing up the national carrier’s Airbus aircraft to operate to other destinations, particularly in North Africa.

The proposed arrangement would allow KM Malta to venture into a market largely neglected by the national carrier and its predecessor, Air Malta, in recent years.

However, the initiative has raised eyebrows within the aviation industry, with sources questioning the strategic merits of a partnership between a national carrier and a relatively small operator with a limited fleet of turboprop aircraft.

Universal Air, a privately owned Maltese airline, abandoned its wider scheduled passenger network in May 2025, just 15 months after launching operations.

The company subsequently concentrated on charter services and leasing aircraft and crews to other airlines, although it has since resumed scheduled services between Malta and Tripoli.

Industry sources told The Shift that while outsourcing shorter routes to turboprop operators could reduce operational costs, such an arrangement falls considerably short of the strategic partnership with a major aviation player that many had expected following the government’s announcements in 2024.

It remains unclear whether the negotiations involve any potential equity investment in KM Malta or are limited to operational cooperation.

Clyde Caruana had originally announced plans to sell approximately a third of the new national airline to private investors. More than two years later, no such investor has been announced.

The latest developments come amid growing concerns over the airline’s financial sustainability.

As previously revealed by The Shift, KM Malta’s losses have already reached double-digit millions, considerably exceeding projections, according to company sources.

In September, senior airline sources also revealed that Amsterdam was the only profitable route in its network, with even traditionally popular destinations such as London, Rome and Paris registering losses.

Despite employing substantially fewer people than Air Malta, the new airline’s payroll costs have reportedly increased by approximately 30%.

Meanwhile, KM Malta has yet to publish its first audited financial statements, despite having already missed an extended filing deadline in March 2026.

Opposition MP Adrian Delia has tabled 43 parliamentary questions covering the airline’s finances, loss of experienced pilots and engineers, recruitment difficulties, business plan and prospective investors.

Caruana has repeatedly invoked the commercially sensitive nature of ongoing negotiations to avoid providing substantive information to Parliament, effectively shielding the airline’s performance and his from public scrutiny.

The airline remains under the stewardship of Executive Chairman David Curmi, who oversaw Air Malta’s final years before its closure and continues to enjoy a lucrative contract worth approximately €260,000 a year.

The closure of Air Malta and the establishment of its replacement have cost taxpayers more than €400 million.

Nearly three years after KM Malta was established with promises of commercial sustainability, taxpayers are still being denied basic financial information while its management explores a new operational strategy involving one of Malta’s smallest airlines.