PBS CEO Keith Chetcuti told a court on Friday that the national broadcaster had not recorded a single breach of its internal political impartiality rules during his tenure, despite documented evidence of PBS presenters openly campaigning for Labour during the last general election.

Testifying in constitutional proceedings instituted by the Nationalist Party against PBS and the Broadcasting Authority, Chetcuti also confirmed that no disciplinary action had been taken over political impartiality.

His testimony contrasts sharply with a series of investigations published by The Shift documenting apparent breaches of the national broadcaster’s ethical guidelines.

Days before the May general election, The Shift published evidence of TVM current affairs presenter Ricky Caruana actively promoting Labour candidates, attending electoral rallies, interviewing ministers at partisan events and using his social media platforms to amplify Labour’s campaign messages.

Another TVM current affairs presenter, Luke Dalli, publicly boasted about simultaneously representing PBS’s editorial team and acting as a Labour Party delegate inside the election counting hall.

Dalli, who also serves as the government-appointed CEO of Arts Council Malta, later joined Prime Minister Robert Abela and senior Labour officials celebrating the party’s electoral victory.

PBS’s ethical guidelines explicitly require current affairs presenters to remain impartial and refrain from publicly endorsing political parties or candidates, including outside their broadcasting duties.

Yet Chetcuti told the court that although these guidelines also apply to externally contracted presenters, PBS does not question them about their political affiliations.

Asked specifically about Caruana’s political affiliations, Chetcuti said he was unsure.

Judge Charmaine Galea requested a copy of Caruana’s contract before allowing further questioning on his publicly declared voting intentions.

Chetcuti also sought to distance management from editorial decisions, insisting that these were the responsibility of the editorial board, chaired by former Film Commissioner Englebert Grech.

The Shift had previously exposed failures by the editorial board to publicly address apparent breaches of its own ethical guidelines.

Meanwhile, Broadcasting Authority CEO Joanne Spiteri confirmed that the regulator had not initiated further enforcement proceedings against PBS following previous rulings concerning political imbalance.

The PN’s constitutional challenge, fronted by MP Michael Piccinino, cites parliamentary figures showing that, during the year preceding the general election, TVM broadcast 532 news soundbites featuring government representatives against just 66 featuring opposition representatives.

While both PBS and the Broadcasting Authority are constitutionally tasked with safeguarding impartiality in public broadcasting, Friday’s testimony exposed serious shortcomings in how these obligations are enforced.

The national broadcaster receives around €9 million annually in taxpayer subsidies.