Finance Minister Clyde Caruana is using supposedly ongoing confidential negotiations with potential investors to stonewall a barrage of parliamentary questions on the financial and operational performance of KM Malta Airlines, as concerns mount over the future of the taxpayer-funded national carrier.

An analysis of parliamentary records by The Shift shows that Opposition MP Adrian Delia has tabled 43 parliamentary questions on the airline, listed for parliamentary sittings between 10 and 25 November.

Despite the wide range of issues raised, Caruana has repeatedly referred Delia to the same stock reply, invoking the sensitivity of ongoing discussions with potential strategic partners.

The minister insists that information will be published only once these discussions are concluded, without indicating when this might happen.

Yet many of Delia’s questions have little apparent connection with the proposed partial privatisation of the airline.

These include questions about the departure of experienced pilots and engineers, recruitment difficulties, staff remuneration, operational safety assessments, accumulated losses and the profitability of individual routes.

Delia has also sought explanations for the extraordinary delay in publishing the airline’s first audited accounts.

Exactly a year ago, The Shift had revealed that KM Malta had been granted an extension to file its accounts by March 2026, having missed its original October 2025 deadline.

That extension also expired months ago, and Caruana has continued to keep taxpayers in the dark about the airline’s financial performance.

Senior company sources have told The Shift that losses have reached double-digit millions, significantly exceeding projections.

The Shift also revealed that Amsterdam was the airline’s only profitable route, while payroll costs had increased by approximately 30% despite a substantially smaller workforce than its predecessor, Air Malta.

Meanwhile, the government has continued to channel public funds towards businesses linked to the airline, including a €6.4 million direct order awarded by the Office of the Prime Minister to Centrecom, a company partly owned by KM Malta.

Executive Chairman David Curmi, who presided over Air Malta’s final years before its closure, continues to receive a financial package worth approximately €260,000 a year.

The closure of Air Malta and the establishment of its replacement have already cost taxpayers more than €400 million.

Caruana has been promising the sale of a minority stake in the new airline since 2024. More than two years later, no strategic investor has been announced.

Instead, the minister is now using the same unfinished privatisation exercise as a convenient excuse to deny Parliament basic information about a company wholly owned by the Maltese public.