A National Audit Office (NAO) investigation into the operations of the Labour-led Qormi local council has uncovered serious procurement irregularities, including an award notice naming a contractor who had not even participated in the tendering process.

The council is led by Labour mayor and notary Josef Christian Masini Vento, who has occupied the post since November 2020 and was reconfirmed following the 2024 local elections. Qormi

The Auditor General’s latest report, covering the council’s operations during 2024 and 2025, also found that contracts for accounting and cleaning services were awarded to contractors other than those recommended by the respective tender evaluation committees.

No documented justification for these decisions was provided to the auditors.

Despite repeated reminders, the council failed to answer several audit queries, limiting the NAO’s ability to establish whether public funds had been properly utilised and procurement regulations observed.

The investigation also uncovered serious shortcomings in the management of the council’s workforce.

Three employees recruited during the period under review had no employment contracts, while auditors found insufficient documentation confirming that employees deployed through government employment schemes were performing their assigned duties.

Two community workers, whose salaries were already fully covered by a government-funded employment scheme, received additional monthly allowances of €797 and €177 from council coffers, without documented council approval.

Formal attendance records were also lacking during the period under review.

The council spent thousands of euros hiring skips predominantly for a fireworks factory, while expenditure on its annual locality celebrations exceeded the permitted threshold by more than €4,000.

A previous compliance audit could not be carried out because the executive secretary’s post had remained vacant for over a year.

Despite reporting an operating surplus in 2025, the council ended the year with short-term liabilities exceeding its short-term assets by €294,490.