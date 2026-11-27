Leaving parliament does not mean losing all the perks that come with political office, as taxpayers continue to foot the bills of former MPs long after they have vacated their seats, The Shift can reveal.

Under a little-publicised arrangement, former members of parliament have become entitled to claim up to €1,165 a year in expenses covering their fixed telephone lines, mobile phones and internet connections.

They are also entitled to 500 postage-paid envelopes and 10 Gozo ferry tickets every year, despite no longer having parliamentary duties to perform.

According to the information obtained by The Shift, former MPs need only submit telecommunications bills issued in their name to claim reimbursement.

The additional perks come on top of the generous pension arrangements reserved for politicians, which successive administrations have maintained despite the disparity between their entitlements and those of ordinary pensioners.

Introduced in 1975 by then-prime minister Dom Mintoff, the privileged pension allows qualifying former MPs to receive a second, uncapped pension over and above their National Insurance pension.

Unlike ordinary state pensions, which are subject to a ceiling, the parliamentary pension is linked to the prevailing parliamentary honorarium, meaning former MPs also benefit from subsequent increases in politicians’ remuneration.

Former Cabinet members enjoy even more generous arrangements, with their additional pensions reflecting the salaries attached to their former political offices.

Previous investigations by The Shift have also exposed a secret scheme through which outgoing ministers receive substantial lump-sum payments, even when losing office following political scandals or electoral rejection.

Disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat received a golden handshake of €120,128 following his forced departure from Castille in 2020.

Meanwhile, several former ministers have benefited from government appointments, providing them with additional income from public coffers well beyond retirement age.

The latest revelations raise further questions about the justification for taxpayers subsidising the personal expenses of politicians who no longer hold an electoral mandate.

While telecommunications and postage allowances for serving MPs can be justified by their parliamentary and constituency duties, former MPs have no comparable obligations.

How many former parliamentarians are claiming these benefits, their total annual cost to taxpayers and when the arrangement was introduced remain unclear.