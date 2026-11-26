The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) has forked out more than €400,000 in compensation following the arbitrary dismissal of one of its senior officials by former CEO Joseph Cuschieri, with the government now declaring the case closed.

In a reply to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Mark Anthony Sammut, the government confirmed that the financial regulator had settled the amount due following a Court of Appeal judgment, making no reference to any action taken against Cuschieri to recover the substantial sum.

Despite Sammut specifically asking what steps had been taken against the former rogue MFSA boss, the government’s terse reply simply stated that the authority had complied with the court judgment, paid the amount due and considered the case closed.

The confirmation comes more than two years after The Shift first revealed how the Industrial Tribunal had awarded former MFSA Chief Operations Officer Reuben Fenech a record €413,688 in compensation following his unfair dismissal in September 2019.

The tribunal found that Cuschieri had unilaterally terminated Fenech’s employment without obtaining the approval of the regulator’s Board of Governors.

It also found that, far from being incompetent as alleged, Fenech had been attempting to ensure that the regulator adhered to established procedures and good governance principles.

The MFSA subsequently appealed the decision, incurring further legal expenses. In June 2025, the Appeals Court confirmed the tribunal’s ruling, including Fenech’s reinstatement.

As previously reported by The Shift, several senior MFSA officials and members of its Board of Governors had urged incumbent CEO Kenneth Farrugia to initiate proceedings against his predecessor to recover the money.

While the regulator sought legal advice on the possibility of suing Cuschieri, sources told The Shift that Farrugia was under government pressure not to proceed.

The latest parliamentary reply suggests that those efforts have been abandoned.

Cuschieri resigned from the financial regulator following revelations that he had travelled to Las Vegas on a trip financed by businessman Yorgen Fenech, whose business interests fell within the regulator’s remit.

The MFSA had also demanded that Cuschieri refund allowances to which he was not entitled.

Despite his dismal track record, Prime Minister Robert Abela’s administration gave Cuschieri another lucrative government job in January 2024, appointing him CEO of Project Green under Environment Minister Miriam Dalli, with an annual financial package of €86,000.

The government also ignored Opposition calls for his dismissal following the tribunal’s damning findings.

With the MFSA now declaring the case closed, the financial regulator and taxpayers has been left to shoulder the cost of its former CEO’s actions, without any disclosed attempt to hold him financially accountable.

Cuschieri formed part of disgraced former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s coterie.