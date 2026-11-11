EU agriculture funds being diverted to churches, football and band clubs

Futsal sponsorship, technical diving courses and fish-farm research appear on a list of projects Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo identified as funded through Malta’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan, without explaining how they qualified.

The information, provided following parliamentary questions by PN Gozitan MP Beppe Galea, names organisations and activities but omits the amounts awarded, payment dates and funding measures used.

Among the beneficiaries is the University of Malta Futsal Team, listed for sponsorship of its 2025/2026 season. The entry does not explain what the sponsorship delivered or how it contributed to the objectives of the agricultural programme.

Other sports projects include improvements to Kirkop United FC’s complex and converting a shipping container into an equipment store and gym for Għaxaq Football Club’s youth nursery.

NGO Żibel’s “Extend” project lists training for three divers in extended-range and deep-diving courses. Its “Qabda” initiative concerns collecting and recycling synthetic fishing gear and marine litter. Another project, “Pontus”, involves developing an app and training artificial intelligence.

Nature Trust is listed for a feasibility study into cultivating sea urchins alongside commercial fish species in Maltese fish farms. The document states that the organisation cancelled the agreement and would refund the money.

Sources told The Shift that environmental benefits alone do not establish eligibility under a particular funding measure and Minister Refalo’s disclosure does not identify the calls, grant conditions or approval decisions linking these activities to CAP.

Refalo’s explanation emphasised sustainable agriculture, rural development, cultural heritage, biodiversity and environmental protection.