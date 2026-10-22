€1 billion in government tenders challenged in 2025

Maltese businesses challenging public tender decisions waited almost twice as long for a ruling after their hearings in 2025, according to figures published by the Public Contracts Review Board — even as its chairman, Kenneth Swain, described decision times as consistent with the previous year.

The board’s annual report, tabled in Parliament, shows that the average time between an appeal hearing and a decision increased from 14 days in 2024 to 26 days in 2025.

That meant an additional 12 days waiting for an answer, an increase of almost 86%. The figure covers only the period after the hearing, excluding the time businesses had already spent waiting for their challenge to be heard — in some cases, many months or even years.

For companies that have committed staff, priced supplies and planned work around a government contract, those extra days prolong uncertainty over whether they can proceed.

The longer wait came as the board’s caseload increased sharply.

It decided 146 appeals in 2025, up from 103 the previous year — a rise of almost 42%.

More than half were recorded as successful.

The board reported 79 appeals upheld and 67 rejected, putting the success rate at 54%, compared with 52.4% in 2024.

The figures raise questions about the quality of the government’s public procurement decisions, with businesses having to challenge decisions that are subsequently overturned.

The financial commitment involved in these challenges also increased.

Appeal deposits paid during the year totalled €1.02 million, compared with €429,438 in 2024.

These deposits add to the money businesses must commit while pursuing their challenges.

The estimated value of tenders challenged reached €1 billion, up from €931 million in 2024.