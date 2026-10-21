Bonnici Group consortium challenges multi-million battery contract after controversial cancellation

A consortium linked to Bonnici Brothers, known for their closeness to Prime Minister Robert Abela, is challenging the cancellation of Malta’s first multi-million-euro battery storage tender, almost two years after the procurement process began and following an earlier court ruling overturning a decision in its favour.

Bonnici’s consortium, BESSUI JV, represented by lawyer Ryan Pace – Robert Abela’s former assistant at his private legal office – filed its latest objection shortly after being informed that its offer was technically non-compliant.

The cancellation was recommended because, according to the government, no offers met the administrative and technical criteria.

The tender covers two utility-scale battery energy storage systems at the A-Station tunnel in Marsa and Delimara Power Station, infrastructure intended to strengthen Malta’s electricity network.

Launched in November 2024, the procurement closed for submissions in February 2025.

Almost 20 months elapsed between the bidding deadline and the decision to cancel the process.

During that period, the process passed through an initial award, an objection before the Public Contracts Review Board, a Court of Appeal judgment and fresh evaluation.

The contract was initially awarded to Jiangxi Ganfeng Battery Technology Company Limited, whose offer was approximately €24 million.

Bonnici’s BESSUI submitted a higher bid of around €27.4 million and challenged the award through Ryan Pace.

The government-appointed PCRB upheld BESSUI’s objection in September 2025. Jiangxi appealed, and the Court of Appeal subsequently overturned the board’s ruling, ordering fresh evaluation and restoring the Chinese company to the process.

Following that evaluation, BESSUI was itself rejected on technical grounds.

Bonnici’s consortium is now asking the board to reverse its rejection, overturn the cancellation decision and reinstate its offer. It also wants its €50,000 appeal deposit returned.

Its objection disputes three technical findings: insufficient evidence concerning battery safety standards, inadequate proof of equivalence between Chinese and international standards, and missing supporting documentation for proposed electrical equipment.

Bonnici’s latest legal challenge brings together figures with established professional and business links to Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Abela previously represented Bonnici Brothers as a lawyer. He and his wife also invested in an Iklin property development alongside Gilbert Bonnici and businessman Simon Buhagiar, known as Simon tal-Gass.

Pace worked at Abela Advocates before receiving multiple public appointments. An investigation by The Shift into his government roles and private practice identified Bonnici Brothers among his private clients.

In the meantime, Malta has lost almost two years in its efforts to modernise this part of its energy infrastructure.