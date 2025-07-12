Twelve government roles, €11,000 a month: The rise of Ryan Pace

A close associate of Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela is receiving over €11,000 per month in government retainers through a record number of state appointments, an investigation reveals.
Ryan Pace, a 31-year-old lawyer and former aide to Prime Minister Abela and his wife Lydia, has amassed at least 12 public sector positions, generating a declared income of €129,000 annually.
The roles, all part-time, include high-profile posts such as Chair of the Malta Gaming Authority — a regulator overseeing a sector that contributes roughly 12% to Malta’s GDP.
An investigation by The Shift, based on extensive research and multiple Freedom of Information (FOI) requests — many of which were resisted or denied and which The Shift challenged — shows Pace’s rise from junior lawyer at Abela Advocates to one of the most prolifically appointed figures in the Maltese public sector.
Since 2020, Pace has been receiving 12 separate monthly payments from government entities. However, this figure likely underestimates his total earnings.
Four agencies — Arms Limited, the Malta Film Commission, Engineering Resources Ltd, and Mediterranean Offshore Bunkering Company Ltd — have refused to disclose their remuneration packages for Pace, citing internal regulations.
The lack of transparency has raised further questions, particularly given Pace’s relatively limited legal experience. His rapid accumulation of influential roles is unprecedented among his peers.
Despite holding multiple government roles, Pace also maintains a private legal practice from the Valletta offices once used by Prime Minister Abela. It remains unclear how he reconciles his extensive public commitments with his private caseload.
Through his political and professional connections, Pace has acquired private clients of significant commercial weight — many of whom were formerly represented by Robert and Lydia Abela. These include major Maltese contractors such as Paul Attard of GAP and Bonnici Brothers.
Several of Pace’s public appointments are in entities under the direct control of the Prime Minister’s office, including Engineering Resources Ltd and Festivals Malta. The latter is headed by Aaron Zahra, a canvasser for Prime Minister Abela and an OPM employee.
When questioned about the basis for Pace’s remuneration, the agencies involved referred to a government manual outlining compensation for public board members. However, the Office of the Prime Minister declined to release the document, citing confidentiality. The Shift has since submitted a new Freedom of Information request to obtain it.
Tags
#Abela Advocates
#appointments
#director
#Lands Authority
#lawyer
#Lydia Abela
#Malta Gaming Authority
#retainers
#Robert Abela
#Ryan C. Pace
#Valletta office
Does he specialise in all these positions? He must be a genius.
The word “prestanome” comes to mind.
Hallas gahan kollok u il gbarat jidixaw min fuq dahrek.
There must be a dearth of competent lawyers within labour’s ranks if the PM IS OBLIGED TO ALWAYS TURN TO THE SAME ONE TO HAND HIM SO MANY VARIED WELL REMUNERATED POSITIONS. And of course the fact that he happens to be A former aide to Prime Minister Abela and his wife Lydia is merely accidental.
Dawn biss bravi u t tfal taghna injoranti minghalijom. Komplu thanzru ja hniezer. Dan kollu tort ta erba min nies li kissru lil pn u li jahsbu li l partit taghhom u mlewh bid dejn u Hadd ma jghid fejn marru l flus.
GhandI dubju kemm dan il bahbub qed id dahal dawn il flus kolla hu u mhux jati karita lil xi haddiehor.
Qed nahseb sewwwww?