Twelve government roles, €11,000 a month: The rise of Ryan Pace

A close associate of Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela is receiving over €11,000 per month in government retainers through a record number of state appointments, an investigation reveals.

Ryan Pace, a 31-year-old lawyer and former aide to Prime Minister Abela and his wife Lydia, has amassed at least 12 public sector positions, generating a declared income of €129,000 annually.

The roles, all part-time, include high-profile posts such as Chair of the Malta Gaming Authority — a regulator overseeing a sector that contributes roughly 12% to Malta’s GDP.

An investigation by The Shift, based on extensive research and multiple Freedom of Information (FOI) requests — many of which were resisted or denied and which The Shift challenged — shows Pace’s rise from junior lawyer at Abela Advocates to one of the most prolifically appointed figures in the Maltese public sector.

Since 2020, Pace has been receiving 12 separate monthly payments from government entities. However, this figure likely underestimates his total earnings.

Four agencies — Arms Limited, the Malta Film Commission, Engineering Resources Ltd, and Mediterranean Offshore Bunkering Company Ltd — have refused to disclose their remuneration packages for Pace, citing internal regulations.

The lack of transparency has raised further questions, particularly given Pace’s relatively limited legal experience. His rapid accumulation of influential roles is unprecedented among his peers.

Despite holding multiple government roles, Pace also maintains a private legal practice from the Valletta offices once used by Prime Minister Abela. It remains unclear how he reconciles his extensive public commitments with his private caseload.

Through his political and professional connections, Pace has acquired private clients of significant commercial weight — many of whom were formerly represented by Robert and Lydia Abela. These include major Maltese contractors such as Paul Attard of GAP and Bonnici Brothers.

Several of Pace’s public appointments are in entities under the direct control of the Prime Minister’s office, including Engineering Resources Ltd and Festivals Malta. The latter is headed by Aaron Zahra, a canvasser for Prime Minister Abela and an OPM employee.

When questioned about the basis for Pace’s remuneration, the agencies involved referred to a government manual outlining compensation for public board members. However, the Office of the Prime Minister declined to release the document, citing confidentiality. The Shift has since submitted a new Freedom of Information request to obtain it.