Government makes U-turn on Chambray, leaves protection and public access unclear

The government has reversed course on plans to demolish Fort Chambray’s historic British barracks, announcing an amended masterplan that includes the building while leaving its protection, future use and public accessibility unexplained.

The Culture Ministry said discussions with developers had led to the change, recognising the barracks’ historical and architectural importance to Gozo and Malta.

However, the statement stopped short of explicitly confirming that the demolition permission would be withdrawn, specifying what would be preserved or publishing the revised plans.

The reported approach falls short of Europa Nostra’s call for immediate Grade 1 protection. The European heritage organisation warned that dismantling and reconstructing the arcade against a new hotel would preserve an appearance while destroying the historic building.

Planning permission granted in December 2024 allowed demolition as part of a wider hotel and residential redevelopment.

The announcement follows years of campaigning by heritage organisations and activists, and a recent Europa Nostra report urging the government to consider recovering the barracks and surrounding land for public ownership.

Who are the developers?

The Shift identified the incoming consortium in December 2024 as Francesco Grima, known as il-Gigu; Vince Borg of road contractors V&C, known as Censu n-Nizz; Ninu Fenech and his sons of TUM Invest; Oliver Brownrigg of BT Group; and Mario Gauci of Burmarrad Commercials.

They established BBT Gozo Fort Ltd.

At the time, the concession remained with Michael Caruana, known as il-Billi, owner of Hotel Calypso, who was leading the planning application. The report described a proposed transfer to the consortium following approval.

The ministry’s announcement also left unanswered the questions surrounding public expenditure at the privately developed fort.

According to Europa Nostra’s report, detailed by The Shift, amended concession arrangements allow developers to claim government reimbursement for restoration and stabilisation works costing up to €6 million, with the ceiling potentially increased by agreement.

The organisation also reported that meaningful public access had not been provided despite earlier access provisions.

The government offered no commitment on reopening the site, recovering public ownership or changing those financial arrangements.