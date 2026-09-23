Planning officials recommend crematorium despite environmental concerns

The Planning Directorate is recommending the approval in principle of Malta’s first crematorium on protected agricultural land near the Addolorata Cemetery, despite objections from local councils and outstanding environmental studies.

The ‘grant’ recommendation concerns an outline application filed by Active Group Limited for a crematorium and ancillary facilities at Tal-Ħorr, Paola, and a decision is expected to be taken by the government’s Planning Board on Thursday.

An outline permit would establish that the development and its location are acceptable in principle. It would not allow construction to begin, as Active Group would still have to submit a full development application covering the building’s design, internal layout, parking, landscaping and technical operation.

In its case report, the planning directorate concluded that the proposal complies with the policy governing standalone crematoria, noting that the site lies just 26 metres from the Addolorata Cemetery and within the designated search area.

The 7,800-square-metre site is outside the development zone and is designated as agricultural land, a strategic open gap, an area of high landscape value and, in part, an archaeologically sensitive area.

Nevertheless, the Agriculture Advisory Committee withdrew its initial objection after an agronomist’s report classified the land as having low agricultural value. The committee cited the project’s claimed national importance, its proximity to the cemetery and restrictions governing where crematoria can be located.

Paola’s Local Council is objecting to the proposal, raising concerns about emissions, traffic, health implications and the loss of protected land. It also argued that insufficient information had been submitted about alternative sites and the facility’s operation.

The Tarxien Local Council requested studies of the expected emissions and the site’s management. Santa Lucija’s Local Council is also objecting.

So far, some of the questions posed by objectors remain unanswered at the outline-permit stage.

The Environment and Resources Authority has required an emissions-dispersion model, but this will only be submitted with the full development application. An archaeological evaluation requested by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has similarly been deferred.

The proposed building would have a footprint of approximately 498 square metres – just below the 500-square-metre policy limit – and rise to 7.7 metres. It would include a mortuary, cold room, cremation chamber, multipurpose hall, offices, columbaria and underground parking.

The project is being promoted by Active Group Limited, represented by funeral director Johann Camilleri.

The Camilleri family-owned group operates Camilleri Funeral Directors and already arranges overseas cremations, principally in Sicily.

Spanish company Etick has been contracted to work on the proposed facility, while technical submissions describe an emissions-control system involving Spanish engineering company Kalfrisa.

An earlier application for a crematorium on the site was refused in 2018, before Malta adopted a specific planning framework for standalone crematoria.

The present application was filed in 2021 but could only advance after the legal and policy framework was updated.

Malta currently has no operational crematorium.

Families choosing cremation must send the deceased overseas, normally to Sicily or the United Kingdom, at a reported cost of between €4,000 and €5,500.