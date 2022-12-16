European Parliament insists on reforms following Qatar scandal

MEPs overwhelmingly voted in favour of a resolution for increased transparency in the European Union’s institutions after the European Parliament was rocked by the scandal related to Qatar.

The European Parliament has decided to suspend all legislative work related to Qatar and planned visits to the country. Further, EU security passes for representatives of Qatari interests are being suspended until the investigations provide clarity.

In a vote on Thursday with 541 MEPs in favour, two against and three abstaining, the parliament also decided to set up committees for transparency and to investigate cases of corruption by third countries.

The adopted resolution further calls for asset declarations by MEPs at the beginning and end of their mandates, and for a ban on donations from third countries to MEPs and political parties at EU level.

EP President Roberta Metsola said on Thursday that she turned down Qatar’s invitation to attend a World Cup game due to her “concerns” about the country.

Metsola has announced an internal investigation and reiterated the European Parliament’s full support in the criminal investigation, saying there will be no business as usual and “no sweeping under the carpet”.

“Trust that has taken years to build but only moments to destroy must be rebuilt. And that work starts now. We need to right the wrongs. And to send a powerful message to those external actors who try to undermine us,” the EP president said.

Four people have been charged with corruption and money laundering, including deposed Greek EP Vice-President Eva Kaili who has protested her innocence.

All contacts with Qatar had been carried out under Metsola’s instructions, Kaili’s lawyer claimed.

Belgian prosecutors said they had found bags and suitcases full of cash, €600,000 at the home of one suspect, €150,000 at an MEP’s apartment and several hundred thousand euros in a hotel room.

According to reports by Le Soir and La Repubblica referring to the investigator’s documents, Eva Kaili’s partner, Francesco Giorgi, admitted his job was to “manage cash”.

Belgian judicial sources said investigators believe that representatives of Qatar had been paying off politicians to boost the Gulf monarchy’s image in the EU.