Mellieha Townsend owners cry foul over ‘luxury’ homes; developer points to residents’ responsibilities

Owners at the controversial Townsend development in Mellieħa have complained of recurring flooding, unfinished work and uncertainty over a promised boutique hotel, while the developer has pointed to residents’ responsibilities without addressing allegations of water ingress and failed repairs.

In a complaint to The Shift, penthouse and garage owners said they bought into the development expecting high standards because of its association with construction magnate Joseph Portelli – a shareholder in the development.

“We bought a penthouse at Townsend in Mellieħa because it was a Joseph Portelli development. We thought that name meant a high standard. How wrong we were,” they said.

Their most serious complaints concern flooding inside their penthouse and in the underground garages.

The owners said their homes flood whenever it rains, despite repeated complaints and repair attempts. They alleged they have now been told further repairs will not be undertaken because too much time has passed, although they maintain they reported the problem from the outset.

They also described water entering garages on basement levels, with persistent mould allegedly forcing them to discard belongings despite running a dehumidifier continuously.

Other complaints concern unfinished aluminium work, exposed pipes and fittings, air-conditioning units across balconies and façades, and washing hanging outside. The owners contend that inadequate condominium terms have left the administration struggling to enforce rules.

Shopwise Development M Company Limited is the developer incorprating Opera Holdings Limited, holding 58%; architect Joseph Bondin, holding 35%; and Philip Borg – a former owner of Wellbies, holding 7%.

Joseph Portelli and his associates, Mark Agius, known as Ta’ Dirjanu and Daniel Refalo, own Opera Holdings.

Asked for a response, a spokesman distinguished the original developers’ responsibilities from those of owners and the condominium administration.

“The developer cannot control whether residents hang washing from their balconies, store belongings outside, make alterations to their properties or leave damaged glass unrepaired,” he said.

“Ongoing upkeep and enforcement of condominium rules are matters for owners and the administration, as appropriate.”

The response did not address the flooding allegations, unsuccessful repairs, mould or the claimed refusal to undertake further remedial work. The developers also said Portelli was an investor rather than the majority shareholder.

The dispute extends to the promised hotel.

Years after moving in, the owners say they remain beside an unfinished site without clear information about its future.

The court had revoked the hotel component’s planning permit in 2023.

In November 2024, The Shift reported that application PA 06672/24 sought to sanction the building and convert it into apartments. The application was withdrawn.

The shareholders now say they are pursuing hotel permission through a revised application, with development subject to approvals.

The spokesman said the building had been constructed under a Planning Authority permit subsequently revoked by the court.

No new application has been filed yet.