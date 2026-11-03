PBS ethics watchdog Reno Bugeja takes the screen on Labour’s TV

Veteran journalist Reno Bugeja, entrusted with policing ethical standards at Malta’s public broadcaster, is presenting a weekly programme on the governing Labour Party’s television station, ONE, while retaining his seat on PBS’s editorial board.

The former TVM head of news now hosts Inklużjoni on ONE TV, showcasing government services for people with disabilities and promoting inclusion. At PBS, he is supposed to help ensure that presenters respect the public broadcaster’s ethical standards.

Asked how he could enforce those standards on others while working for a rival, party-owned station, Bugeja insisted he was doing nothing wrong.

His response leaves the conflict untouched: a member of the body charged with safeguarding PBS’s impartiality is lending his services to Labour’s broadcaster.

Bugeja also served as an adviser and trusted confidant to a former parliamentary secretary until the last election, while serving on the government-appointed editorial board.

His ONE TV role compounds questions about an editorial board whose enforcement record has already come under scrutiny.

The Shift reported how TVM presenter Ricky Caruana promoted Labour candidates and electoral activities, while fellow presenter Luke Dalli acted as a Labour Party agent during election counting and celebrated at its headquarters.

PBS’s ethical guidelines require news and current affairs presenters to remain visibly impartial, including outside working hours. They prohibit public political support and candidate endorsements.

Bugeja sits alongside chairman Englebert Grech and Charles Flores on the board responsible for upholding those standards. PBS sources argued that his appearance on Labour’s station undermines the authority he is expected to exercise over others.

A recent parliamentary reply exposed the absence of enforcement under a related broadcasting provision.

Minister Malcolm Paul Agius Galea told PN MP Michael Piccinino that PBS had reported no instance during the preceding year of enforcing, or attempting to enforce, its code of ethics.

Asked separately how often the editorial board met between June and September, the minister identified one formal meeting, on 1 September. He described informal consultations and programme assessments but failed to provide the full meeting count and dates requested.

PBS sources said that despite being informed of Bugeja’s double role, Minister Agius Galea has taken no action.

They described the doctor-turned-minister’s approach as “don’t rock the boat”, citing his limited interest in the broadcaster and lack of enthusiasm across the board.

Since taking over in June, the Minister has yet to constitute new directors’ and editorial boards, the sources said.

The result is an ethics watchdog with no reported enforcement, a member presenting on Labour’s television station, and a minister allowing the arrangement to continue unchallenged.