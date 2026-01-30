Contractors under scrutiny secure new €14m Gozo project

Gozitan contractors Joseph Portelli and Mark Agius, known as ta’ Dirjanu, have secured another major public contract, this time worth around €14 million, to build an underground car park beneath a public garden in Victoria, Gozo’s capital.

The project has been awarded by the Gozo Ministry despite mounting controversy surrounding the contractors’ recent involvement in alleged procurement and other irregularities.

The contract forms part of the first phase of the Victoria Park Project, an EU-funded redevelopment of the existing bus terminus and adjacent car park near Villa Rundle Gardens. The scheme envisions a landscaped public park, an underground parking facility for 280 vehicles, and the reconstruction of a small football pitch.

The tender was submitted by Next Construction Ltd, a company incorporated in April this year. According to tender documents, Next Construction submitted the lowest financial offer among seven competing bidders.

Rival contractors, however, have raised concerns about the company’s eligibility, arguing that tender requirements stipulate demonstrable experience and a track record of completed projects – criteria the newly formed entity appears unlikely to meet.

Competitors also contend that Portelli and Agius enjoy an unfair advantage by using illegally produced concrete supplied by another Portelli-linked company, Prax Ltd.

Recently, The Shift revealed that ready-mix trucks, belonging to Prax, were supplying concrete from an illegal batching plant in Kerċem to a separate public project in Gozo, in breach of procurement regulations.

The Gozo Ministry initially denied the claims, but photographs later published by The Shift corroborated the allegations. The ministry subsequently said the matter had been referred to the relevant authorities.

Despite the absence of a development permit, which has yet to be issued by the Planning Authority, an entity also overseen by the Gozo Ministry, the tender for civil and infrastructural works has now been awarded to Portelli and associates.

Just a few days ago, the same ministry issued a new tender for “geological and ground investigations” for the same project, which is typically conducted before a construction tender is issued.

The overall Victoria Park Project is expected to exceed €20 million over multiple phases and to be completed within three years.

Portelli and Agius are regular recipients of government contracts in Gozo and have been involved in several large-scale infrastructure projects. Among them was the reconstruction of the Victoria Sports Centre, which included Gozo’s first Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Initially budgeted at approximately €10 million, the project’s final cost reportedly approached double that amount, with outstanding payments still unresolved.

The contractors, alongside business partner Daniel Refalo, were recently embroiled in controversy over the sale of a penthouse at below market value to former Affordable Housing Minister Roderick Galdes, at a time when their companies were securing contracts from government entities under his remit.

Portelli is a known donor to Malta’s two main political parties. Ahead of the 2022 general elections, he organised a fundraising dinner for Prime Minister Robert Abela at Ta’ Frenċ restaurant.