PM’s relatives among objectors to Anglu Xuereb’s new Qawra lidos

The Planning Authority is recommending the issuance of permits that would allow developer Anglu Xuereb to merge his three large lidos, which were built on illegally occupied public land in the 1980s along Qawra’s foreshore.

The recommendation is facing strong opposition from several objectors, primarily residents, including relatives of Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Valentina Lattughi, wife of Albert Zerafa – the Prime Minister’s brother-in-law – is joined by other residents, including businesswoman Romina Grech Fenech, in expressing concerns that Xuereb’s new project will block public access to the foreshore.

“The basement level appears to encroach under the public footway along the Triq il-Qawra frontage, which is unacceptable unless there is explicit clearance from Transport Malta,” the objectors stated through their lawyer, Claire Bonello.

They asserted that Transport Malta and the local council had not provided their consent and urged the Planning Authority to reject Xuereb’s permit.

Xuereb plans to merge the Sunny Coast and Suncrest lidos into one facility by demolishing the existing structures, all of which were built illegally, and transforming the area into a large lido to serve his newly refurbished hotel, Suncrest.

This project would put an end to nearly 40 years of significant illegal activities by Xuereb, who, in the 1980s, took over the foreshore, blocked public access, and converted it into a private beach area for the guests of his hotels.

Last year, with the help of both the government and the Opposition, Xuereb managed to sanction his multi-million-euro illegal lido.

Parliament unanimously approved a deal between Xuereb and the Lands Authority, allowing him to pay a €2 million fine for occupying the Qawra coastline for over 37 years.

As part of the arrangement, Xuereb received a 65-year title for the area, with an annual concession fee of €138,000. This agreement opened the door for Xuereb to propose a complete revamp of his lidos..

The government decided to support Xuereb even further by allowing the €2 million fine for rectifying 37 years of illegal activities to be paid in small instalments over the next decade, rather than in one lump sum.

Over the years, the public land in Qawra was developed into several restaurants, commercial enterprises, shops, and a private car park alongside the lidos for his clients and paying members.

The Planning Authority is expected to discuss and decide on Xuereb’s latest development permit next week.