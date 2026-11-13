Labour MP in PQ blitz of Farrugia’s paid appointments following medal protest

Labour MP Nigel Vella sought a government-wide account of Joe “Spider” Farrugia’s paid appointments after the former employers’ association official returned his national honour in protest at Yorgen Fenech’s acquittal.

Through 22 parliamentary questions and repeated requests for answers, Vella singled out Farrugia for scrutiny across every government portfolio, asking ministers to disclose his board memberships and remuneration.

Farrugia had returned the Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika awarded to him in 2024, telling President Myriam Spiteri Debono he had lost faith in the republic.

Vella’s questions started appearing on 12 October, a few days after Farrugia announced his protest action. Each PQ referred to an unnamed individual whose particulars were supplied separately.

The Shift has confirmed that the person was Farrugia.

The questions asked about appointments held on 29 May 2026, subsequent appointments and the payments attached.

Asked by The Shift why he was persistently pursuing information about one individual, Vella denied personal animosity.

“I have no hard feelings towards the person involved,” he said.

“Mr Farrugia is a public person, and this is certainly not the first time that parliamentary questions have been made on public appointments.”

“I am simply exercising my duty as a Member of Parliament on matters which are relevant to the public.”

Vella did not explain why he selected Farrugia, what triggered the questions or whether the medal protest influenced his decision.

Replies identified eight appointments, several expressly held as an MEA representative rather than in a personal capacity.

Five quoted annual payments: €9,000 at the Malta Development Bank, €6,229.50 at Jobsplus, €3,000 at the Statistics Authority, €2,508.52 on the Employment Relations Board and €2,462.25 on the Low Wage Commission.

The rates total €23,200.27. Three ex officio roles carried no stated remuneration.