Thirty organisations call on authorities to deny zoo licence to Montekristo Estate

A coalition of over 30 animal welfare and environmental organisations, along with several activists, has issued a joint open letter urging the Director of the Animal Welfare Directorate, Joseph-John Vella, to refuse any animal-related licence to the Montekristo Estate or to any individual or entity connected to it.

The letter highlights a longstanding history of non-compliance by Montekristo with animal welfare and environmental regulations, including a 2020 ruling by the Criminal Court of Magistrates (case 91/2015).

The signatories state that the Estate continues to operate as an unlicensed zoo in breach of both the Keeping of Animals in Zoos Regulations and the Dangerous Animals Regulations. Multiple police reports and formal complaints have been filed calling for enforcement action.

Referring to L.N. 199 of 2024, the signatories argue that Montekristo’s past infractions should disqualify it from receiving any animal-related licence. The regulation states that licensees must not have been found guilty of any offence involving the ill-treatment of animals or other breaches of the relevant legislation.

The organisations stress that the issuance of a planning permit—reportedly sanctioned in contradiction to Planning Authority guidelines—should not be interpreted as a basis for granting a zoo licence. They caution that such a permit is a matter of land use and infrastructure, and does not imply legal or ethical eligibility to keep animals.

“Sanctioning by one authority does not, and must not, compromise the role and responsibility of another,” the letter states. “The Animal Welfare Directorate operates independently, and its decisions must be based on the welfare of animals.”

The letter also raises concerns about the precedent such a licence might set, suggesting that allowing a facility with a history of breaches to regularise its position could erode enforcement credibility and encourage further disregard for the law. The campaigners argue that no licence should be considered until any pending criminal proceedings are concluded.

“We urge you to stand firm in defence of animal welfare. The law is clear, the evidence is ample, and public trust demands accountability. No licence should be granted to Montekristo—now or in the future, no matter the pressure,” the letter states.

Signatories include NGOs BirdLife Malta, Friends of the Earth Malta, Nature Trust, and MSPCA, alongside numerous smaller rescue groups and animal shelters. Among the individual activists signing the letter are Fabio Spiteri, Petra Bonello, and David Azzopardi Pace.

The groups have offered their support to the Directorate and called for any decisions to be made strictly in line with legal standards and the overarching aim of protecting animal welfare.

At the time of writing, the Animal Welfare Directorate has not issued a public response.