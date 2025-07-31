Notorious bird poacher convicted again after major seizure of protected species

A repeat wildlife crime offender has once again been convicted, following the discovery of one of the largest illegal live bird collections ever recorded on the island.

The man, described by conservationists as Malta’s “worst poacher,” was sentenced to a one-year suspended prison term and fined €1,000 by a court in Valletta.

He had been caught red-handed on 20 September 2022 at a bird trapping site in Għaxaq, after a tip-off from the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS), a German-based conservation group monitoring illegal hunting across southern Europe.

Police responding to the report found an active clap-net trap, numerous aviaries, and 137 live protected birds—most without legally required documentation or identification rings.

The collection included several species of waders, such as Green Sandpipers, Wood Sandpipers, Little Ringed Plovers, and Black-Winged Stilts, all of which are protected under European conservation law. Authorities also confiscated a number of stuffed birds.

“This is one of the largest illegal collections of live birds ever seized on the island,” said Fiona Burrows, Wildlife Crime Officer for CABS, who served as a witness during the court proceedings.

The convicted man is a well-known figure in Malta’s wildlife crime history. In 2002, he served time in prison for the shocking killing of seven protected Mute Swans, using a speedboat to chase and shoot the exhausted birds in St Thomas Bay.

He was later reported again in 2017 and 2019 for further offences, including off-season hunting and illegal trapping.

“This man is without any doubt one of Malta’s worst poachers,” said CABS press officer Axel Hirschfeld. “We are very pleased that the court treated this case with the seriousness it deserved. Unfortunately, he seems to be one of those who never learns.”

Malta remains a hotspot for illegal bird hunting and trapping in the Mediterranean, often drawing criticism from conservation groups and the European Union. Campaigners continue to call for stricter enforcement of wildlife protection laws and tougher penalties for repeat offenders.