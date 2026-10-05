PN loses more experience as Alex Borg sacks his spokesman

Veteran Nationalist Party communications chief Nathaniel Attard has been removed as Alex Borg’s spokesperson, The Shift is informed, taking away decades of political and media experience from the party’s already limited communications team.

Sources told The Shift that Borg’s assistant communicated the decision to Attard through an electronic message, informing him that he would no longer hold the post.

Attard’s association with the PN stretches back three decades to the Eddie Fenech Adami administration, when the PN was at its peak. He held prominent positions within its media operation, including head of news and editor of the party’s daily newspaper, In-Nazzjon.

He worked as BirdLife Malta’s communications manager between 2016 and 2024 before returning to the PN as communications director in September 2024 under Bernard Grech. Borg, a fellow Gozitan, retained him after becoming leader a year later.

Attard confirmed his removal to the media but directed further questions to the party.

The Shift is informed that Attard has been offered another position within the party, although it remains unclear whether he will accept it or leave altogether.

The removal comes amid internal criticism of the party’s media strategy and overall leadership.

Last week, a day after the PN filed a constitutional case against PBS and the Broadcasting Authority, citing Ricky Caruana’s programme as a prime example of alleged partiality at the public broadcaster, Caruana was invited as a guest on the PN station’s flagship discussion programme.

The Shift is informed that the invitation triggered a backlash within the party, with critics questioning the coordination, foresight and strategy behind the decision.

One senior party official told The Shift that the episode showed that the left hand did not know what the right hand was doing.

Against that backdrop, Attard’s removal raises further questions about how Borg intends to strengthen the party’s communications while moving one of the few remaining experienced figures out of his senior team. It also places greater scrutiny on the political judgement and experience of those the leader relies on.

The PN has so far not explained the specific reasons for removing Attard, whether his proposed alternative role carries comparable responsibilities, or who will take charge of communications pending the appointment of his replacement.

The Shift is informed that the party has yet to secure a permanenet replacement, with several possible candidates having turned down the post.