Marsalforn business to remain disrupted for third consecutive summer

The arterial Gozitan road linking Marsalforn and Victoria will remain under major construction throughout this summer, The Shift is informed, marking the third consecutive tourist season disrupted by works on what was originally presented as a fast-tracked infrastructure project.

Despite repeated government assurances, dating back to at least 2019, that the project would be completed rapidly and with minimal long-term disruption, large sections of the road remain unfinished, with ongoing traffic diversions, congestion, dust, and restricted access continuing to affect residents and businesses alike.

The prolonged delays are now fueling anger among the Marsalforn business community and residents, who say that another summer of roadworks is inflicting severe damage on restaurants, bars, hotels, dive centres, and other tourism-dependent operators in one of Gozo’s busiest seaside localities.

Business owners told The Shift that customer numbers have fallen sharply during peak periods due to difficult access, parking problems, noise, and the perception that the area remains “a construction zone”.

“This was supposed to be a temporary disruption for a modern road completed quickly,” one operator said. “Instead, we are entering a third summer with excavators, diversions, and uncertainty.”

The project has long been promoted by the government as a flagship upgrade intended to ease traffic congestion between Victoria and Marsalforn.

However, like many other major public projects, it has been hit by severe delays, mainly due to mismanagement and poor planning.

Planning procedures for the road upgrade began in 2019, seven years ago, with the project later approved in 2021 following intense controversy over the destruction of agricultural land and the uprooting of hundreds of trees.

For years, ministers repeatedly promised work would begin “soon”, while insisting the project would ultimately benefit Gozo’s economy and infrastructure.

Although major works finally commenced in 2024 under the responsibility of Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, completion targets have repeatedly shifted.

Government officials had originally indicated that the works would take approximately two years and would be carried out intensively in order to minimise disruption. According to contract details, works were expected to proceed on a 24-hour, seven-day basis.

However, residents and business owners say this never materialised in practice.

By early 2026, the government claimed the project was around 60% complete and insisted works remained broadly on schedule. Yet months later, major stretches remain unfinished, with sources close to the project describing the delays as “substantial”.

The final cost of the upgrade is also expected to rise significantly beyond original estimates of around €9 million.

The project has also been dogged by controversy over allegations concerning the sourcing of construction material.

Last year, The Shift revealed evidence indicating that concrete used on the project was being supplied through operations linked to an illegal batching plant associated with rogue Gozitan developer Joseph Portelli.

The Gozo Ministry denied the allegations, insisting that concrete was being sourced through authorised channels. However, photographic evidence and testimonies gathered by The Shift confirmed that material was being sourced from Portelli’s illegal batching plant in Kerċem.

The project manager for the Gozo Ministry, PL organising secretary William Lewis, said he had asked the authorities to take action against the contractor. However, no information was subsequently provided on what action, if any, was taken.