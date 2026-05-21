Luqa mosque application still active despite withdrawal reports

Contrary to widespread reports that plans for a new mosque in Luqa had been withdrawn, The Shift can confirm that the planning application remains active and is still being processed by the Planning Authority.

The clarification follows several media reports published in recent days claiming that Islamic Solidarity Malta had abandoned its controversial proposal for a new Muslim worship complex in Luqa after mounting opposition from residents and the local council.

A spokesperson for the Planning Authority confirmed to The Shift that the status of the application remains as shown on its online portal, indicating that no formal withdrawal of the application has been submitted.

Instead, the application is still considered to be at a stage where the applicant is “awaiting a review recommendation”, meaning the proposal remains under active consideration by planning officials.

Planning records also show that the application continues to progress procedurally.

On 11 May, the project’s architect, David Ellul Mercer, filed updated designs related to the development.

The application was submitted by Zakaria Alkatib on behalf of Islamic Solidarity Malta and proposes the construction of a mosque and Islamic cultural centre within the Luqa industrial area.

The development has triggered intense political and public debate in recent months, becoming one of the most divisive planning issues currently before the Planning Authority.

The Luqa Local Council mounted a strong campaign against the proposal, unanimously objecting to the project and urging residents to formally submit objections.

In a public appeal addressed to Prime Minister Robert Abela, the council argued that the proposed site was unsuitable for a mosque, citing concerns over traffic congestion, parking pressures, safety, and the impact on residents’ quality of life.

The council also controversially argued that Malta already has an existing mosque and therefore does not require another one, a position critics described as discriminatory and incompatible with principles of religious freedom and the Maltese Constitution.

The proposal had also encountered objections from Transport Malta because of the height of the planned minaret and the project’s proximity to airport flight paths near Ħal Farruġ.

Revised plans later reduced the height of the structure and modified aspects of the design.

The controversy surrounding the project intensified further during the ongoing electoral campaign after both Prime Minister Robert Abela and PN leader Alex Borg publicly stated that they did not believe another mosque should be built in Malta.

Robert Abela had initially adopted a more cautious approach but later made a U-turn as political pressure surrounding the issue continued to grow amid wider public debates on migration, integration, and Malta’s cultural identity.

The developer, Islamic Solidarity Malta, has argued that additional Muslim worship facilities are urgently needed, particularly after the closure of prayer facilities previously used in Floriana and due to overcrowding at the Mariam Al-Batool Mosque in Paola during Friday prayers.

PA sources told The Shift that unless the application is officially withdrawn by the applicant, the proposal will continue moving through the Planning Authority process.