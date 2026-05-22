Tap water campaign costs taxpayers €400,000 through direct orders awarded to ‘friendly’ companies

A government publicity campaign promoting the consumption of tap water over bottled water has cost taxpayers around €400,000 in just one year.

The initiative, carried out under the responsibility of Minister Miriam Dalli and the Water Services Corporation, appears to have primarily benefited several media contractors and TV production companies, many of whom are reportedly involved in Labour’s ongoing electoral campaign efforts.

According to information published in the Government Gazette, one of the largest beneficiaries of the campaign was ONE TV, the Labour Party’s television station. Through a single contract, the station received approximately €60,000 in advertising expenditure.

Meanwhile, NET Television, the PN’s television station, was allocated around €35,000, seemingly in an attempt to avoid criticism over imbalance in media spending and political backlash.

Several other media companies and personalities who regularly receive government or PBS-related handouts also benefited from the campaign.

Pelagicus Media, owned by Saviour Balzan, received €10,000, while Media Exclusive, associated with Ben Camille and Love Island, was paid €25,000. Media Hut, linked to Anton Attard, received €35,000, while Malta Daily, coordinated by G7 parties founder Owen Spiteri, was allocated €7,000.

The campaign also involved substantial spending on logistics, filming, and advertising services, all of which were procured through direct orders rather than competitive tenders.

Among the companies awarded contracts was Sharp Shoot Media, owned by Justin Farrugia, brother of Kurt Farrugia, which received €23,000.

Emineo Ltd, owned by Samuel Dalli, son of former ONE TV chief engineer Charles Dalli, now PBS deputy CEO, was paid €50,000 for filming services.

ICAN Ltd, owned by PBS CEO Keith Chetcuti, was allocated €18,000, despite the constant breaching of the national broadcaster’s ethical guidelines throughout the tenure of Culture Minister Owen Bonnici.

Billboard company Paza Ltd, owned by brothers Paul and Jonastin Zammit, received another €18,000.

The campaign also included payments to STEA Ltd, a company registered by Alexander Cutajar, former assistant to disgraced ex-minister Konrad Mizzi, which received €8,000.

Many of the companies and individuals benefiting from the campaign are also involved, directly or indirectly, in Labour’s ongoing electoral campaign operations.

As covered extensively in our reporting on the 2026 general elections, the use of public procurement contracts to reward companies close to the incumbent party became a standard tactic in Labour’s playbook over the past 13 years.