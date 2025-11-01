Joseph Portelli’s ‘illegalities’ reported to authorities following The Shift’s revelations

The Gozo Ministry has referred developer Joseph Portelli and his associates to the relevant authorities following allegations of irregularities linked to a multi-million-euro public infrastructure project.

The move follows photographic evidence published by The Shift, showing trucks belonging to PRAX Ltd, a company controlled by Portelli, delivering concrete from an unlicensed batching plant in Kerċem to the ongoing reconstruction of Triq Marsalforn.

Under the terms of the €9 million contract, all materials for the Marsalforn roadworks must be sourced from authorised suppliers. The use of concrete from unregulated facilities would constitute a breach of public procurement regulations.

William Lewis, the project architect and the Labour Party’s organising secretary, confirmed to The Shift that an official report had been filed.

“Both the Contracting Authority (the Gozo Ministry) and the project manager have taken immediate steps regarding the claim being made,” Lewis said.

“The contractor’s attention has, in writing, been drawn to his contractual and legal obligations. The Contracting Authority has also requested the relevant public authorities to verify the contractor’s position. This exercise is currently underway.”

Initially, the Gozo Minister denied that Portelli’s company was supplying materials for the project, suggesting instead that the concrete originated from Gatt Tarmac Ltd, its joint-venture partner.

Subsequent investigations by The Shift, however, established that PRAX vehicles were observed collecting supplies from the Kerċem plant, which operates without the necessary permits and is built on public land.

The Kerċem batching facility has been in use since 2019 despite its illegal status.

It was also noted that while the Gatt Tarmac plant ceased operations during the night, deliveries from PRAX continued during late-night hours.

Government procurement rules prohibit the use of materials from unlicensed sources. Nevertheless, evidence indicates that concrete from the Kerċem plant was used in the Marsalforn Road upgrade, a project awarded to a joint venture between PRAX Ltd and Gatt Tarmac Ltd.

Architect William Lewis has received numerous public contracts in recent years, many of which were obtained through direct orders, with the Gozo Ministry among his most frequent clients.