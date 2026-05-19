Ramona Attard clings to Chris Cardona’s ‘shady’ network in Birkirkara battle

Labour MP Ramona Attard is relying on the “shady” political machinery of disgraced former minister Chris Cardona, The Shift can reveal, as she battles to retain her parliamentary seat in Birkirkara.

Attard, who never contested a general election and entered parliament through co-option, has turned to one of Cardona’s closest former aides to coordinate her campaign in the district.

Multiple Labour sources and rival candidates confirmed to The Shift that Mario Azzopardi, Cardona’s former chief of staff and long-time political associate, is acting as Attard’s chief canvasser and organiser in Birkirkara.

Other Cardona canvassers and friends of Azzopardi also joined Attard’s bandwagon.

Mario Azzopardi, who became synonymous with several controversies during Cardona’s turbulent years in government, is now overseeing Attard’s electoral operations, meetings and grassroots outreach.

Labour insiders told The Shift that Azzopardi has been actively canvassing voters on Attard’s behalf while invoking Cardona’s political network and influence on the district.

The move has raised eyebrows within Labour ranks, particularly among candidates attempting to distance themselves from the Muscat-era baggage and controversial figures associated with that period.

Azzopardi, the owner of several low-cost clothing shops, repeatedly hit the headlines during Cardona’s tenure as economy minister.

He was embroiled in the controversy surrounding the infamous Dubai government trip in which hundreds of euros in alcohol expenses, including exorbitant minibar charges, were billed to taxpayers during an official delegation led by then minister Chris Cardona.

Following a National Audit Office investigation and public backlash, Azzopardi reimbursed part of the expenses, effectively taking the political hit instead of his minister.

He also faced criticism over his business relationship with Cardona while simultaneously serving as his chief of staff, leading to accusations of conflicts of interest and political patronage. The pair shared interests in a property development company.

Despite Labour’s efforts in recent years, particularly under Robert Abela, to project an image of renewal and reform, Attard’s reliance on Cardona’s former inner circle suggests the old political networks remain deeply embedded within the party structure.

Ramona Attard, a former ONE TV reporter and Labour Party president, was co-opted into parliament after former MP Randolph DeBattista resigned to take up a diplomatic posting abroad following a reported fallout with Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Her political rise has long been cited as an example of Labour’s system of rewarding loyal insiders with government appointments and political advancement.

After Labour returned to power in 2013, Attard moved from Labour’s media station to Castille, where she was engaged as a person of trust within former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s administration and worked closely with Muscat’s spokesperson, Kurt Farrugia.

While drawing a full-time salary and perks from the Office of the Prime Minister, Attard also completed a full-time law degree at the University of Malta and later obtained her warrant as a lawyer.

Since then, she has occupied a series of government and politically connected roles while also building a private legal practice, including professional links with Charlon Gouder, another former Labour reporter turned lawyer and businessman.