Why Muscat’s private practice must remain private

Joseph Muscat gave away the change of use of prime land at Tigne’ to Fortina, to do with it as they please, for just €8.1 million.

Yet Joseph Muscat’s office had a valuation by the reputable firm Grant Thornton, which valued that land at up to €23.9 million. Lands board chairman Lino Farrugia Sacco hid that report, claiming it was still pending when it was actually in his possession.

Muscat’s chief of Staff Keith Schembri, knew exactly what the firm’s valuation was and then met representatives of the firm to try to conceal it.

Meanwhile, sensitive information about a separate valuation of that land was passed on to Fortina. Just weeks later, Fortina got that land for €8.1 million.

Within days, Fortina sold a small part of it – airspace, car park spaces and a shaft – for €40 million to a Bet 365 subsidiary. On the rest of that land Fortina would develop a 183-room 5-star hotel, a sprawling retail area, restaurants and 60 luxury apartments.

That land was clearly worth far more than €8.1 million. Muscat’s generosity with our money must have made Fortina an absolute fortune.

Within a few weeks of stepping down from his role as Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat was being paid tens of thousands of euros by Fortina Investments. He was still an MP and had barely cleared his Castille desk when big money was flowing into his accounts from the ever-grateful Fortina.

When the Times of Malta revealed details of the tens of thousands he was being paid by Fortina, Muscat rudely replied, “I will not comment on my private practice”. The problem is there’s nothing private in his practice.

Those €15 million that he saved Fortina came out of our pockets, not his. There’s nothing remotely private about helping private businesses prosper out of public assets only to personally start reaping the rewards weeks after leaving office.

What’s even more devastating than watching one prime minister give away public land, losing millions of taxpayers’ euros in the process, is watching another prime minister covering up for his predecessor.

“I cannot understand how some are linking this issue to Joseph Muscat”, Robert Abela commented. After the NAO published a report harshly condemning the government and the lands authority for “failing to secure fair value for the land” at taxpayers’ expense, Robert Abela insisted these were simply “procedural shortcomings”.

He stressed that “nothing in the report connected either Joseph Muscat or Keith Schembri to any profit from the valuation”. But the story didn’t end there.

The Lands Authority CEO, the notorious Robert Vella, told the Parliamentary Audit Committee that he is scrapping all existing valuations of the Fortina land deal. That’s no surprise. That Grant Thornton valuation commissioned by the Lands Authority itself exposed how sordid Joseph Muscat’s Fortina sweet deal was.

Lino Farrugia Sacco, the Lands Authority Chairman confided with the audit firm that their €18 million valuation would “create problems for him”. That valuation has created far more problems for current CEO Robert Vella, for former PM Joseph Muscat and for Labour’s current PM Robert Abela.

So if Labour’s attempt to conceal that report failed, it’s now time not only to discredit it but simply to scrap it and just commission a new valuation that will not create problems for anybody – except the taxpayer.

Deputy PM Ian Borg and Lands Authority CEO Robert Vella colluded at the parliamentary audit committee to rubbish Grant Thornton’s valuation and the NAO’s detailed report.

Robert Vella told the committee that Grant Thornton’s valuation was “technically flawed and illegal”. The problem for Vella is that another valuation by Forward Architects reached very similar conclusions about the true value of that land.

But Vella insisted those valuations counted for nothing – “we’re starting from scratch”. He told the committee those inconvenient reports were “not technically valid”.

Ian Borg, the man who nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, backed Robert Vella. He attacked the NAO claiming that the Auditor General was “not beyond scrutiny” and that “errors needed to be corrected”.

So what’s the best way of correcting inconvenient, embarrassing valuations? Get a new valuation by the same architects who’d already valued the land at the rate you wanted. That old brand-new valuation will be re-conducted by architects Dennis Camilleri, Claude Mallia and Mario Cassar, the very same experts who concluded that Fortina should pay just €8.1 million.

Lands Authority CEO Robert Vella has good reason for trying to discredit the NAO. In its damning report, the NAO accused him of “deliberately” withholding that valuation report from them.

The NAO requested a copy in March 2023. In July, Vella told the NAO he didn’t have a copy. Yet the NAO found out that Vella had access to the audit firm’s valuation report as early as 3 April, 2023.

“This sequence of events broadens the Lands Authority’s culpability in terms of its efforts to conceal the valuation”. The NAO described Vella’s dishonesty as “a continued and deliberate effort to withhold the report”.

You don’t need to be a professional auditor to recognise whose judgement you should trust. Is it the NAO, which relied on a professional audit firm’s valuation and a separate independent valuation of that land to reach its conclusions?

Or is it Labour and its loyal servants who deliberately hid those valuations, leaked a lower valuation to Fortina, gave away that land for just €8.1 million of which just €1 million was paid upfront, only for Fortina to sell off a small section of that property for €40 million just days later and then proceed to pay the man at the top, Joseph Muscat, tens of thousands of euro?

They’re still trying to cover it up.

Robert Vella is commissioning a new valuation of that land and scrapping all previous ones. Ian Borg is attacking the NAO. And Robert Abela pretends he cannot understand what Muscat has to do with all of this. Joseph Muscat’s private practice must remain private, literally at all costs.