There are times when the Maltese electorate makes you despair. Not because it votes Labour, though that is frequently more than sufficient cause for concern, but because of what apparently motivates it to do so.

The latest MaltaToday survey is one such occasion.

It seems that the government has discovered a remarkably effective formula for political survival. Give the punters a few euro, find a convenient collection of (preferably brown) foreigners to kick, and watch the approval ratings soar. Never mind the state of the country, the warnings from people who actually know what they are talking about, or the rather inconvenient matter of basic human decency.

All will be forgiven when the right people are made to suffer.

The figures are depressing. A full 62% approve of denying non-EU workers free public transport and childcare, rising to almost 80% among Labour voters. Meanwhile, a relative majority objects to increasing the environmental contribution tourists pay. Those Airbnbs aren’t going to fill themselves, you know.

Think about that for a moment.

We are perfectly happy to make life more difficult for people who come here to do jobs we either cannot or will not do. But asking tourists to contribute a little more towards the damage their presence causes? Heaven forbid.

The message could hardly be clearer.

Of course, the usual apologists will insist that this is not racism. It is simply a sensible allocation of resources. One wonders whether the same enthusiasm for fiscal prudence would be displayed if the people losing their benefits happened to be Maltese.

And before someone starts bleating about bloody foreigners taking advantage of our generosity, perhaps they might consider that these people work, pay taxes, contribute to the economy and, in many cases, perform services that you would consider below you, and without which Abela’s much-vaunted economic miracle would collapse before lunchtime.

The really revealing part of the survey is that the electorate is not even particularly impressed with the man responsible. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana scores 3.4 out of five. A respectable enough mark, perhaps, but hardly the sort of rating that suggests the Second Coming has been announced at the Ministry of Finance.

His budget gets 3.3 for personal finances, 3.1 for the economy and a miserable 2.5 for social justice.

There it is, in three numbers, the moral bankruptcy of our political priorities.

My pocket: reasonably happy.

The economy: could be worse.

Social justice: who cares?

Meanwhile, the warnings about overpopulation, infrastructure, the environment, unsustainable dependence on cheap imported labour and the steady deterioration of our quality of life have not gone away. We haven’t yet seen whether dear old Clyde’s €90,000 manuscript had any of that stuff in it, incidentally.

The problems haven’t gone away either. They are simply less electorally attractive than telling people that someone else is getting something they shouldn’t. Labour sees nothing especially grotesque in a party claiming the mantle of social democracy while its supporters cheer measures that distinguish between workers by where they come from.

And judging by the survey, the trick is working, though I wouldn’t be celebrating.

When an electorate can recognise that a budget is mediocre on social justice and still applaud the deliberate exclusion of a vulnerable group from basic services, the problem is no longer simply who is in government.

It is the way the people who keep rewarding it think they have to do just that.

And that, unlike the price of a bus ticket, is going to cost us dearly.