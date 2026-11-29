White smoke has finally emerged from the chimney of the UĦM headquarters. After an emergency sitting of the Supreme Congregation for the Interpretation of Other People’s Sentences, Isabelle Farrugia, hauled before it, confirmed that she believes in equality between men and women.

Church bells rang across Malta. A visibly emotional newsreader struggled to maintain her composure. Three previously endangered sub-species of pearl-clutching storks were released back into the wild, only to be blasted out of the sky by loyal members of the Federation of Bird Killers.

Apparently, when Farrugia suggested that women were capable of reaching positions of leadership on their own merits, what she actually meant was that women were capable of reaching positions of leadership on their own merits.

Nobody saw that coming.

An international team of cryptographers, theologians and a retired Egyptian hieroglyphics specialist had been working around the clock to establish whether her remarks contained a secret commitment to returning women to the Bronze Age.

A medium may have been consulted, the Pope’s diaries combed through and a goat briefly implicated.

The newly elected female head of a major trade union has had to explain that she does not consider women an inferior species. This came as an enormous relief to those who had somehow managed to interpret a woman celebrating female achievement as an attack on, erm, female achievement.

The government is now expected to establish an Agency for the Clarification of the Bleedin’ Obvious, with a panoply of persons of trust (trusted to be good Party People, that is) being made responsible for explaining metaphors to furniture. Given that they will probably be as useful as those twats standing next to roundabouts and traffic lights vaguely gesturing in the general direction of jammed traffic, no discernible good will be done.

Meanwhile, Farrugia may wish to issue further clarifications confirming that she does not believe the moon is an egg, that women should be allowed to operate revolving doors, and that her election does not herald the compulsory return of the chastity belt. Just in case.

The more inquisitive among her critics are understood to be awaiting clarification on whether her support for equality extends to Thursdays.

It has to be said, there is something rather magnificent about the spectacle of people rushing to liberate a woman from the oppressive burden of having an opinion of her own.

Perhaps, in future, women who break through glass ceilings should be required to remain suspended halfway through them until a committee has established whether they have broken through in an ideologically satisfactory manner.

A spokesperson for the Federation of Glass Ceilings has meantime issued a communique intoning that the ceilings have chosen to identify as horizontal windows, while accusing Farrugia of structural insensitivity and cultural misappropriation. The ladder she used to reach it has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into its vertical privilege.

That goat, meanwhile, has been appointed Commissioner for Context. It is expected to publish its findings shortly after eating them.