On 12 March, Robert Abela declared that the land on which the illegal Manoel Island padel courts were built was part of a concession given to Gzira United football club. Now we know that concession was withdrawn in 1993.

Gzira United had absolutely no title to the site whatsoever. That land Sharlon Pace stole was public land.

Yet Abela defended Gzira FC President’s shameless land grab at Manoel Island. While his planning application PA/07955/25 was still in the screening phase, the arrogant Sharlon Pace had already completed 20 of his padel courts.

Abela sent a clear message in support of Pace to the Planning Authority: “I hope a solution is found, not just with regard to this specific issue but the wider issue of what we are going to do with the land pertaining to the football club and ensuring that sports facilities are not removed”.

We now know there was no land “pertaining to the football club” as the prime minister claimed. After Abela urged that “a solution is found”, the Planning Authority swiftly complied and regularised the 20 padel courts Pace had built and, on top of that, approved another 10 to be built on public land to which Pace had absolutely no title.

The prime minister, as head of the executive, is trusted with the administration of our land. And that land on Manoel Island is ours.

Yet Abela either did not know, or pretended not to know, that the land in question belonged to the nation and that neither Gzira FC nor Sharlon Pace had any right to it.

Lands Authority CEO Robert Vella categorically told the planning appeals tribunal that the club’s concession was withdrawn in 1993. Besides, the Lands Authority had no record of any new encroachment application or any request to allow any development by Pace or his Gzira United FC on that land.

Yet those 30 padel courts have not only been completed, but are now operating under the name IK Padel. Even worse, former President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca gave the padel courts a publicity boost by meeting the organisers of a charity tournament at Pace’s padel complex. Meanwhile, IK Padel is advertising 29 courts at prices starting from €7 per player.

For the uninitiated, padel is played with four players, with two on each side of the net. Each match lasts about an hour. That’s €28 per court, which adds up to €812 per hour if all 29 courts are booked.

On 13 May, on the eve of a general election, Robert Abela bragged that Manoel Island was back in public hands and would become “a protected national park”. At the signing, Abela pledged that the government would amend the local plan to prevent development on the island. He painted an idyllic picture of a park shaped through public consultation with full public access. He never mentioned any padel courts or the price people would need to pay to be on that land.

Once the electoral victory was in the bag, Abela’s tune immediately changed. He announced that he would issue a concession for a Manoel Island yacht marina. But he went further. He again duped the public, insisting that “the area which now hosts padel courts was designated for a sports facility and that will not change”.

He kept defending Sharlon Pace, telling reporters that he rejected the idea that “an individual” was behind the illegal padel courts. Without the slightest hesitation, Prime Minister Robert Abela declared that “that is the property of the Gzira United Football Club”. It turns out, it isn’t. That property belongs to the nation – and not to Gzira FC, as Robert Abela would like us to believe.

How hollow Abela’s pre-electoral bluff now sounds. “The people want a project that protects the landscape, that puts the public benefit first and ensures full public access”, Abela told the country just weeks before the elections.

Just a few weeks after he returned triumphantly to Castille, his Planning authority sanctioned those 20 illegal courts and approved another 10 on 6,700 metres squared of public land that Abela kept insisting belonged to Gzira FC.

NGO Graffitti is absolutely right. Abela must be held accountable for facilitating the theft of public land on which Sharlon Pace built his illegal padel courts.

So why is Abela sticking his neck out for Pace? In 2022, while Abela’s team lobbied clubs to vote against Joseph Muscat’s bid to become Chairman of the Professional Football Clubs Association, Pace was one of three club presidents lobbying for Muscat. Pace’s football club, Gzira United FC, was expected to back Muscat. But at the last minute, Pace instructed Gzira’s representative to abstain. Is this what’s behind Abela’s bizarre defence of Pace’s lucrative padel business?

Pace has plenty of friends in high places. He was a business partner of James Piscopo, the former Labour Party CEO at BFF Ltd and Floors of Stone Ltd, alongside Edward Zammit Tabona. Pace is reported to be a shareholder in Q Media Ltd, which, bizarrely, benefitted from a direct contract from the Gozo Ministry for sponsorship of a friendly football match between the Netherlands and Austria.

Now, Pace is benefiting handsomely from the Prime Minister’s generosity with our land.