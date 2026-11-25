Before the general elections, Labour promised not to issue new zoo licences to any facilities keeping dangerous animals. Now that the elections are done and dusted, Labour has granted a zoo licence to Polidano’s Montekristo Estate.

The Planning Authority has also sanctioned unauthorised structures and approved the construction of additional facilities on ODZ land at another zoo, L-Arka ta’ Noe’ in Siggiewi.

ADPD’s spokesman Mark Zerafa was absolutely right. He said, “In this country wealthy businesspeople and others with access to politicians are quick to find ways to circumvent the law or disregard it altogether”.

L-Arka ta’ Noe’s operators weren’t prosecuted for erecting unauthorised structures. They were rewarded. They were allowed to regularise their illegal structures and, on top of that, were also given approval to build more structures on land identified as ODZ.

All the operators were asked to do was pay a €57,000 fine, and all was forgiven and forgotten. That meagre sum will do nothing to compensate for the environmental degradation caused to that ODZ land.

Even more unbelievable was the granting of a zoo licence to Montekristo Estate, despite Montekristo’s long history of animal welfare violations. Montekristo also had a long list of irregularities and unauthorised development.

Before the elections, Labour promised to protect the environment. After the elections, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) was alerted that a protected tree stood on a vacant plot earmarked for a four-level car showroom. The development application claimed that the tree on the property was just an olive tree, not the protected Southern nettle tree that stood on that land.

ERA was warned about the protected tree on the site on 25 October, but it took over a week to reply, saying it was following up on the report. But the following day, an excavator entered the land and began work, felling the protected tree in the process. A €20,000 fine – just one-fifth of the maximum fine stipulated by the law – was imposed only after reports on the issue.

In the same period, Charles Polidano’s (Ċaqnu) Luqa concrete batching plant leaked out a thick grey slurry onto the valley floor of Wied Xkora. It took Malta’s Rangers Unit to flag the disaster. They alerted that same environmental watchdog.

ERA told the rangers that they already knew about the situation and had been in touch with the plant operator. Polidano, according to ERA, was told to carry out the necessary cleaning operations and corrective actions.

Polidano’s company blamed everybody else. They blamed the spill on resurfacing works carried out at the airport and nearby aircraft maintenance facilities. They claimed to have deployed a team to the valley after the spill was exposed. They pledged to work with the authorities to address the wider drainage problem. ERA has not issued any updates since then.

It didn’t inform the public what action it had taken against Polidano or whether the valley floor at Wied Xkora had been returned to its previously pristine state.

ADPD’s Mark Zerafa hit the nail on the head – some are so privileged that they can ignore the law completely, be let off with a rap on the knuckles or simply pay a token fine.

In its 2026 manifesto, Labour presented the environment as a major electoral priority. It dedicated the entire chapter 14, ‘Pajjiż Sabiħ‘ (a beautiful country), to environmental commitments, including environmental governance, countryside access, natural parks, valley protection, biodiversity, afforestation and marine life.

Labour linked the environment to people’s wellbeing. But that was before the elections. The environment was a priority on paper only. Now it’s just an annoying inconvenience.

Saving protected trees from the chop is no longer a priority. A week can pass after a specific warning by a concerned citizen before ERA bothers to act. An entire valley floor can be coated in cement, and the only action ERA takes is to ask the culprit to try to clean it up.

Now that the elections are gone, some people can continue to build on ODZ land, and the Planning Authority will sanction their illegalities.

Labour is handing out zoo licences even to those who committed animal welfare violations. It promised in its manifesto there would be no new licences for facilities keeping dangerous animals. And what did it do just a short five months later? Issue new licences. Because Labour always keeps its promises.