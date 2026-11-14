The company they pay

There is something revealing about the company Labour keeps. Not the people it officially employs. That would require contracts, accountability and, heaven forbid, transparency. I’m talking about the assorted satellites, camp followers and professional admirers who have discovered that proximity to Labour can be a remarkably comfortable place from which to dispense insults, collect public money or both.

Consider Neville Gafà, Ricky Caruana and David Walliams. An unlikely trio, admittedly, but bear with me, there is method to my madness.

Our unfortunate Culture Minister, Malcolm Paul Agius Galea, has been dumped on by people of goodwill, and many of his colleagues, for demanding that artists should observe certain norms, distinguish right from wrong and stop imagining they are God’s gift to the world. He also finds dealing with them traumatic.

Poor lamb. Imagine having to tolerate people who insist on thinking for themselves, and who put their demand for his political demise in writing.

Enter Ricky Caruana, whose wisdom PBS considered worthy of a publicly funded platform, to tell us, with his inimitable gross vulgarity, that Malta only has poseurs with delusions of grandeur. This is from a man whose contribution to culture apparently includes spending 45 minutes spluttering expletives to explain his thesis.

Incidentally, PBS, as Labour does, cites commercial sensitivity in refusing to tell us how public money funds private arrangements and enables publicly expressed contempt for anyone not Labour.

And up pops Neville Gafà, strolling around a Turkish shopping mall, whose offensiveness is so well established that even Labour has had to pretend to disassociate itself from him, an achievement in itself. Imagine being told by Labour that your standards of public discourse are too low.

Gafà thought it was necessary to spend time on his stroll to tell us that Malcolm Paul Agius Galea is a soldier of steel, a Labourite through and through and that anyone trying to get him would have to go through Gafà and the many, many, many thousands of Labourites for whom he speaks.

And while Labour’s home-grown champions were busy defending culture by insulting anyone who produces it, along came the David Walliams affair to remind us that when it comes to spending public money on culture, standards are an altogether more flexible commodity.

We heard about serious allegations of sexual misconduct, grooming and harassment involving teenage girls and young women, which Walliams categorically denies. He does not deny, of course, telling the world that in order to get a good gig in Malta, you have to sleep with Johann Grech, who is not a teenage girl so one assumes Walliams was being facetious.

Walliams reportedly got €120,000 to host the Malta Film Awards and another €500,000 to put together a promotional film. Meanwhile, Maltese artists are lectured about expecting public funding and told to sell more tickets if they want to make a living out of their art.

There is no evidence that the officials who engaged Walliams knew of the alleged misconduct. Why would they, or would they care?

Just as this piece was being put to bed, the gift of Labour hypocrisy kept on giving.

Shock horror, pearls just have to be clutched, it was revealed that Andrew Azzopardi uttered the heinous words “f’għoxx il-Labour” while being interviewed on a satirical TV show.

The horror. The vulgarity. The affront to public broadcasting. Labour’s great and good rose to the majestic height of their awesome dignity and proclaimed this to be hate speech and vileness of the most dire levels, civilisation was under threat.

These are people who can apparently live with Neville Gafà’s poisonous interventions and Ricky Caruana’s contemptuous tirades against artists, but become delicate Victorian maidens when somebody dares make a slightly rude crack about Labour.

Gafà can insult. Caruana can sneer. Walliams can collect. But let someone swear at Labour and suddenly the guardians of civilisation emerge from their crypts.

But ħamallu words directed at Labour? Ma tarax, dan x’jaħseb li hu, fetch the smelling salts and summon the Culture Minister. The party that accommodates Gafà, tolerates Caruana’s public broadcasting awfulness and presides over lavish celebrity expenditure suddenly discovers standards when it becomes the butt of a joke.

Labour’s problem isn’t simply the company it keeps.

It’s the selective morality with which it treats that company. Gafà’s insults are acceptable, Caruana’s vulgarity is apparently culture, and Walliams’s expensive presence is a triumph of international promotion. But “f’għoxx il-Labour” is an affront to civilisation.

And this from people who presume to lecture the rest of us about culture, decency and acceptable norms but just love the Gafàs, Caruanas and Walliams of this world. I suppose we should be thankful that the revolting Russel Brand isn’t adored by them as well.