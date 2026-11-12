Seven years late, Villa Lauri finally opens – final bill undisclosed

Villa Lauri finally opened its doors on Thursday, almost seven years after its original opening target, with Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri inaugurating the Birkirkara accommodation facility without disclosing its final cost.

The ministry’s announcement comes after years of missed deadlines and rising expenditure documented by The Shift. By February 2025, the project’s reported cost had reached €2.5 million, against an original refurbishment budget of €1 million.

Announcing the inauguration, the Gozo ministry said the four-level property offers 23 rooms and 33 beds for Gozitan residents travelling to Malta for medical treatment and their accompanying relatives.

Camilleri described Villa Lauri as a home away from home, providing comfort and support during difficult periods. The statement did not refer to the project’s prolonged delays, previous opening commitments or final expenditure.

The project was announced in early 2019 by then-Gozo minister Justyne Caruana following an agreement with the church’s Franciscan community, which owns the property.

As The Shift reported in February 2023, the 33-bed facility was originally intended to welcome Gozitan students and patients’ relatives by the end of 2019. Four years after its announcement, construction remained unfinished, and costs were expected to exceed twice the original estimate.

By February 2024, expenditure had reached €2.1 million, according to figures presented in parliament: €1.6 million for works and almost €500,000 in rent to the Franciscan owners.

Furniture procurement was still outstanding. Camilleri gave October 2024 as another opening date.

That deadline also passed.

In February 2025, The Shift revealed that spending had risen to €2.5 million while the building remained closed. Camilleri said refurbishment was complete and the facility would open during the final three months of 2025.

It has instead opened in November 2026.

The service announced on Thursday is focused on medical accommodation. Students, included in the original plans, are not mentioned among eligible beneficiaries.

According to the ministry, residents receiving treatment at Mater Dei or other Maltese hospitals can apply if their appointments are before 10am or require an overnight stay.

Both parents may accompany children, while elderly people and people with disabilities may be accompanied by two people.

Applications are available through the government’s Gozo websites and MyGozo app. An emergency hospital admission contact number was also provided.