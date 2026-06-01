Government agency chair announces salary bonanza a day before elections in latest abuse of incumbency

In what is being described as one of the most blatant abuses of incumbency during the election campaign, the chairman of Resource Support and Services Ltd (RSSL) announced sweeping salary increases and new financial benefits to more than 700 employees just 24 hours before voters headed to the polls.

Lawrence Mizzi, the 75-year-old father of disgraced former minister Konrad Mizzi and chairman of the government-owned entity, issued a memorandum to all RSSL employees on 29 May outlining a package of substantial salary improvements and allowances funded by the taxpayer.

A copy of the communication seen by The Shift shows that employees were informed they would be placed on the maximum salary point of their respective scales, resulting in significant pay increases spread over the next five years.

The move followed an agreement between the government, the General Workers’ Union and senior public administration officials, including Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana.

In addition to the salary adjustments, employees were promised a range of new allowances and financial benefits, including a minimum one-time payment of €1,000, as well as other improvements expected to add millions to the government’s wage bill over the coming years.

The timing of the announcement, made just one day before the election, has raised serious questions about the government’s use of state resources and public entities to influence voter behaviour.

Adding to the controversy, Mizzi sought to reassure employees that the generous salary increases would not be accompanied by any additional responsibilities.

“Your responsibility will not increase,” employees were told in the communication despite being informed that their remuneration packages would rise substantially.

Sources speaking to The Shift described the measure as a direct response to growing dissatisfaction among RSSL employees, many of whom have traditionally supported the Labour Party.

According to sources familiar with discussions inside government, a significant number of workers had expressed frustration with the administration and were threatening not to vote.

The Shift is informed that Prime Minister Robert Abela was made aware of the situation and instructed Mizzi to proceed with the announcement immediately before the election in an effort to secure support among workers and their families.

The RSSL intervention is understood to be just one of several instances reported to The Shift in which government resources were deployed during the final stages of the electoral campaign to influence the outcome.

Some of the most significant interventions are understood to have taken place in Gozo, where hundreds of workers were transferred from the private sector into public employment or placed on the payroll of contractors servicing government projects and ultimately funded by taxpayers.

Sources said that in the months leading up to the elections, established recruitment procedures, ethical standards and basic principles of good governance were routinely disregarded in favour of politically motivated appointments and employment schemes.

Despite the unprecedented abuse of state resources and widespread allegations of electoral clientelism, Labour failed to maintain its unchallenged dominance across the country and particularly in Gozo, with the Nationalist Party just barely overtaking Labour in the district and delivering a significant political setback to Robert Abela.

The developments are expected to intensify calls and pressure for tighter controls on government spending and appointments during election periods, amid growing concern that public institutions are increasingly being abused by Labour to maximise their electoral advantage.