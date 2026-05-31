The waiting game

Unofficial estimates from both major parties indicate turnout reached around 87.4%, an increase on the record-low 85.6% registered in the 2022 elections. The figure suggests that while many voters expressed disillusionment throughout the campaign, a significant number ultimately cast their ballots.

The strongest participation was reported in District 7, where turnout is expected to have approached 90%. The district includes Rabat, Dingli, Mġarr, Mtarfa, Baħrija and much of Żebbuġ – traditionally semi-rural localities with strong party organisations and high electoral engagement.

Historically, the district was considered a Nationalist stronghold, particularly in Rabat and Dingli. However, Labour has made substantial gains over the past decade, winning the district comfortably in recent elections thanks to demographic shifts and growing support in Żebbuġ and Mtarfa.

Political analysts often regard District 7 as a bellwether for wider national trends because of its mix of traditional villages, expanding residential zones and younger families. Recent elections have seen Labour secure around 55% of the district vote, compared with roughly 41% for the Nationalist Party.

High turnout was also recorded in Districts 2, 4 and 5, areas that have long been considered Labour heartlands.

Gozo also recorded one of the highest turnout rates in the country, with participation estimated at close to 89%. Historically, Gozo was regarded as a Nationalist bastion, regularly delivering comfortable majorities to the PN. Labour has steadily eroded that advantage over the past decade, making significant gains in several localities and transforming the district into a much more competitive electoral battleground. Yet the fact that PN Leader Alex Borg hails from Gozo may turn the tables during these elections.

By contrast, District 12 again registered the lowest turnout nationally, estimated at around 81%. The district includes Mellieħa, St Paul’s Bay, Buġibba, Qawra, Burmarrad and parts of Naxxar and Mġarr. Unlike the older Labour-dominated southern districts, District 12 has traditionally leaned Nationalist, particularly in Mellieħa and the northern coastal communities.

The district has undergone rapid population growth in recent years, fuelled by apartment development, internal migration and a growing number of residents with weaker ties to Malta’s traditional party structures. Analysts believe these demographic changes have contributed to lower participation rates and a larger pool of undecided or disengaged voters.

Attention now shifts from polling stations to the counting process. Ballot boxes were transported overnight to the Naxxar Counting Hall, where reconciliation procedures were completed ahead of sorting and scanning.

The Electoral Commission has said the opening of ballot boxes and processing votes will start from 9am. As in previous elections, both Labour and the Nationalist Party are likely to obtain reliable unofficial projections within one or two hours through their sampling systems, potentially providing Malta with its first indication of the result before midday.

The official process will take considerably longer. Electoral officials are expected to complete the final count during the evening before the formal declaration of results. If proceedings remain on schedule, Malta should know the outcome of its 2026 general elections by tonight.